Toyota Recalls 450,000 Tundras for Backup Light Defect

The renowned Toyota Tundra, once considered almost indestructible, is making headlines again... for the wrong reasons. Toyota has announced a massive recall of 443,444 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid pickup trucks from the 2022-to-2025 model-years, due to a defect that can lead to the failure of their backup lights.

The problem

According to recall documents, the issue stems from a design flaw in the adhesive seal of the vent on the backup light housing. This defect allows moisture to infiltrate, eventually causing corrosion and complete failure of the lighting.

Even though a backup camera is standard on these models, backup effectiveness in low-light conditions is compromised if the lights aren't working.

Another recall for a model under scrutiny

This recall is the 11th for the Tundra generation launched in 2022, a statistic that is starting to cause some concern. Last year, Toyota had to replace the engines of nearly 100,000 Tundras and Lexus LXs due to debris found in the crankshaft of their 3.6L twin-turbo V6, also due to a manufacturing issue.

This new recall is certainly less dramatic, but equally frustrating for owners.

Toyota Tundra Platinum 2023 | Photo: Toyota

Affected vehicles

The affected pickup trucks were assembled between May 10, 2021, and March 26, 2025, for gasoline versions, and between June 30, 2021, and March 20, 2025, for hybrid variants. All were built in San Antonio, Texas.

The solution

Toyota says dealerships will replace both backup light assemblies free of charge. Additionally, they will inspect the wiring harness and perform repairs or replacements if any signs of corrosion are detected in the connectors.

Toyota plans to send letters to owners by the end of June. If you own an affected Tundra, keep an eye on your mailbox, or even better, check your VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on the Toyota or Transport Canada website to see if your model is impacted.