Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Spy Shots Hint at 2022 Lincoln Navigator Changes

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Lincoln last introduced us to a redesigned Navigator in 2018. And the reception at that time was fairly unanimously positive. By general agreement, Lincoln delivered a very successful redesign, one that appealed strongly to those shopping this segment.

But that was then, and this is now, and time flies as they say. For the 2022 model-year, Lincoln is bringing new changes to the SUV, both inside and out. Images of a partially camouflaged version have made the rounds online, and they reveal some of the updates coming to the model.

On the outside, we can see that the nose has new headlights, which have a more tapered profile. It would not be surprising to find a similar treatment with the rear lights, in order to create harmony between the front and back ends.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, interior
Photo: Ford Authority
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, interior

On board, we should see more significant updates. First of all, the multimedia screen is getting bigger. In the current context, what with the Cadillac Escalade and its gigantic screen, as well as the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer that will offer up to three units up front coming to market, Lincoln didn't want to be outdone.

Lincoln doesn't appear to have borrowed the 15.5-inch screen used with the Mustang Mach-E and the new F-150 Lightning, though. The one seen in the new spy shots looks very similar to the horizontally oriented one in the 2020 Navigator, but changes with what it will access are expected. We'll definitely get an updated version of the Sync 3 system, for example. For the rest, we’ll have to wait to find out what will be added or improved. The system was already quite comprehensive, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa as standard.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is expected to be officially unveiled next month. We'll of course have all the details for you then.

2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, profile
Photo: Ford Authority
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, profile
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, three-quarters rear
Photo: Ford Authority
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

The Interior We Can Expect From the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The Interior We Can Expect From the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Nissan has shared additional information regarding the interior environment of the new 2022 Pathfinder, notably in terms of living space, storage and cargo r...

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Toyota has shared a first teaser image delivering a sneak peek at its 2022 Tundra. The pickup, which is completely redesigned for next year, is expected to m...

VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has announced details of the changes coming to the 2022 Tiguan, which involve mainly cosmetic changes and equipment adjustments.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 GV70
Article
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye
Dodge Plans to Drag Muscle Cars into the Elec...
Article
Jack Mintz's 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mu...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 