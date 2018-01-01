Spy Shots Hint at 2022 Lincoln Navigator Changes

Lincoln last introduced us to a redesigned Navigator in 2018. And the reception at that time was fairly unanimously positive. By general agreement, Lincoln delivered a very successful redesign, one that appealed strongly to those shopping this segment.

But that was then, and this is now, and time flies as they say. For the 2022 model-year, Lincoln is bringing new changes to the SUV, both inside and out. Images of a partially camouflaged version have made the rounds online, and they reveal some of the updates coming to the model.

On the outside, we can see that the nose has new headlights, which have a more tapered profile. It would not be surprising to find a similar treatment with the rear lights, in order to create harmony between the front and back ends.

On board, we should see more significant updates. First of all, the multimedia screen is getting bigger. In the current context, what with the Cadillac Escalade and its gigantic screen, as well as the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer that will offer up to three units up front coming to market, Lincoln didn't want to be outdone.

Lincoln doesn't appear to have borrowed the 15.5-inch screen used with the Mustang Mach-E and the new F-150 Lightning, though. The one seen in the new spy shots looks very similar to the horizontally oriented one in the 2020 Navigator, but changes with what it will access are expected. We'll definitely get an updated version of the Sync 3 system, for example. For the rest, we’ll have to wait to find out what will be added or improved. The system was already quite comprehensive, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa as standard.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is expected to be officially unveiled next month. We'll of course have all the details for you then.