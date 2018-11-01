Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
These Vehicles Offer the Best Residual Value in 2022, According to ALG

Each year, ALG, a division of J.D. Power that specializes in projecting vehicle residual values, compiles a list of the models that retain the best value in the market after a few years on the road. Specifically, the analysis looks at four-year-old mass-market vehicles and three-year-old luxury models. For their models to be considered, a manufacturer must present at least one vehicle in four different categories.

The tool is available to all, and is used by dealers to promote some of their products, but also by consumers who can evaluate which vehicles offer the best deals.

The organization has just named its winners of what it calls the J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. For 2022, 274 models were evaluated and at the end of the day, 16 different brands saw one of their vehicles lead their category. In all, 29 segments have one of their representatives chosen as the one offering the most attractive residual value.

2019 Lexus IS
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus IS

This year, and this will surprise no one, one automaker in particular stands out in the study that rates resale value: Toyota and its luxury division, Lexus. In all, seven Toyota and three Lexus models topped their respective categories. Congratulations to the Camry, RAV4, Highlander, 4Runner, Tundra, Tacoma and Sienna minivan for Toyota.

Note that in the case of the Sienna, 2022’s ranking marks the of the Honda Odyssey’s years-long domination of the minivan segment.

Lexus, meanwhile, can boast that its IS sedan and UX and GX SUVs each lead in their respective categories.

The big surprise came from General Motors (GM), more specifically Chevrolet, which managed to place three models in the winners’ circle. Those would be the the Bolt EV, Corvette and Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck. In the case of the Bolt, the irony here is that its very future is in doubt, as GM is rumoured to be preparing to discontinue it.

Another GM division, GMC, did well with its Yukon and Savana models. Two other manufacturers saw more than one of their offerings rank first in their segments. Mercedes-Benz’ sporty AMG GT 4-door and GLB SUV rated best for resale value in their segments, as did Subaru’s sporty WRX and Crosstrek SUV.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
Photo: Chevrolet
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Here are the winning models in each category, as chosen by ALG:

Segment / Model

Subcompact Car: Kia Rio
Compact Car: Volkswagen GTI
Midsize Car: Toyota Camry
Full-size Car: Nissan Maxima
Sports Car: Subaru WRX

Premium Compact Car: BMW 2 Series
Premium Midsize Car: Lexus IS
Premium Executive Car: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door
Premium Full-size Car: Genesis G80
Premium Sports Car: Chevrolet Corvette

Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona
Subcompact Utility: Subaru Crosstrek
Compact Utility: Toyota RAV4
Midsize Utility 2-Row: Honda Passport
Midsize Utility 3-Row: Toyota Highlander
Full-size Utility: GMC Yukon
Off-Road Utility: Toyota 4Runner

Premium Subcompact Utility: Lexus UX
Premium Compact Utility: Mercedes-Benz GLB
Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row: Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Premium Midsize Utility 3-Row: Lexus GX
Premium Full-size Utility: Cadillac Escalade

Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma
Full-size Pickup: Toyota Tundra
Full-size Heavy-Duty Pickup: Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
Commercial Van: GMC Savana
Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Mass Market Electric: Chevrolet Bolt EV
Premium Electric: Porsche Taycan

