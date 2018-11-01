Each year, ALG, a division of J.D. Power that specializes in projecting vehicle residual values, compiles a list of the models that retain the best value in the market after a few years on the road. Specifically, the analysis looks at four-year-old mass-market vehicles and three-year-old luxury models. For their models to be considered, a manufacturer must present at least one vehicle in four different categories.

The tool is available to all, and is used by dealers to promote some of their products, but also by consumers who can evaluate which vehicles offer the best deals.

The organization has just named its winners of what it calls the J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. For 2022, 274 models were evaluated and at the end of the day, 16 different brands saw one of their vehicles lead their category. In all, 29 segments have one of their representatives chosen as the one offering the most attractive residual value.

Photo: Lexus 2019 Lexus IS

This year, and this will surprise no one, one automaker in particular stands out in the study that rates resale value: Toyota and its luxury division, Lexus. In all, seven Toyota and three Lexus models topped their respective categories. Congratulations to the Camry, RAV4, Highlander, 4Runner, Tundra, Tacoma and Sienna minivan for Toyota.

Note that in the case of the Sienna, 2022’s ranking marks the of the Honda Odyssey’s years-long domination of the minivan segment.

Lexus, meanwhile, can boast that its IS sedan and UX and GX SUVs each lead in their respective categories.

The big surprise came from General Motors (GM), more specifically Chevrolet, which managed to place three models in the winners’ circle. Those would be the the Bolt EV, Corvette and Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck. In the case of the Bolt, the irony here is that its very future is in doubt, as GM is rumoured to be preparing to discontinue it.

Another GM division, GMC, did well with its Yukon and Savana models. Two other manufacturers saw more than one of their offerings rank first in their segments. Mercedes-Benz’ sporty AMG GT 4-door and GLB SUV rated best for resale value in their segments, as did Subaru’s sporty WRX and Crosstrek SUV.

Photo: Chevrolet 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Here are the winning models in each category, as chosen by ALG:

Segment / Model

Subcompact Car: Kia Rio

Compact Car: Volkswagen GTI

Midsize Car: Toyota Camry

Full-size Car: Nissan Maxima

Sports Car: Subaru WRX

Premium Compact Car: BMW 2 Series

Premium Midsize Car: Lexus IS

Premium Executive Car: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door

Premium Full-size Car: Genesis G80

Premium Sports Car: Chevrolet Corvette



Micro Utility: Hyundai Kona

Subcompact Utility: Subaru Crosstrek

Compact Utility: Toyota RAV4

Midsize Utility 2-Row: Honda Passport

Midsize Utility 3-Row: Toyota Highlander

Full-size Utility: GMC Yukon

Off-Road Utility: Toyota 4Runner

Premium Subcompact Utility: Lexus UX

Premium Compact Utility: Mercedes-Benz GLB

Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row: Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Premium Midsize Utility 3-Row: Lexus GX

Premium Full-size Utility: Cadillac Escalade

Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

Full-size Pickup: Toyota Tundra

Full-size Heavy-Duty Pickup: Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD

Commercial Van: GMC Savana

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

Mass Market Electric: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Premium Electric: Porsche Taycan