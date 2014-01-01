Toyota is going to recall its new 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus its NX SUV to address a problem with the electronic parking brake that causes a rollaway risk.

A total of 84,000 vehicles are affected.

The problem is that the parking brakes can refuse to engage or disengage properly. If this happens, the model, when stopped, could start to move forward or backward without warning. Obviously, such a rollaway risk poses a safety threat.

The solution is simple and the repair will be performed free of charge by Toyota. Owners of affected vehicles can visit their Toyota or Lexus dealer where a technician will update the vehicle's engine control unit. Toyota will notify owners by October.

