Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Defective Parking Brake: 2022 Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX Being Recalled

Toyota is going to recall its new 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus its NX SUV to address a problem with the electronic parking brake that causes a rollaway risk.

A total of 84,000 vehicles are affected.

The problem is that the parking brakes can refuse to engage or disengage properly. If this happens, the model, when stopped, could start to move forward or backward without warning. Obviously, such a rollaway risk poses a safety threat.

The solution is simple and the repair will be performed free of charge by Toyota. Owners of affected vehicles can visit their Toyota or Lexus dealer where a technician will update the vehicle's engine control unit. Toyota will notify owners by October.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

2022 Lexus NX
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus NX

You May Also Like

Toyota Is Recalling 55,000 Vehicles in Canada

Toyota Is Recalling 55,000 Vehicles in Canada

Toyota Canada is recalling close to 55,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles here over a fuel-pump issue. The pump could stop working abruptly and potentially have g...

Toyota Issues New Recall of 2022 Tundras, This Time to Fix a Backup Camera Issue

Toyota Issues New Recall of 2022 Tundras, This Time to Fi...

Toyota has to issue another recall of its new Tundra, this time to fix a problem with the backup camera. On some models, the system displays an image of what...

Toyota Is Recalling 18,101 2022 Tundras Over Backup Camera Issue

Toyota Is Recalling 18,101 2022 Tundras Over Backup Camer...

Toyota is recalling just over 18,000 new 2022 Tundra trucks due to a problem with the backup camera. The camera may stop transmitting certain images in cold ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2014 Ford Expedition
Ford Recalls 200,000 Expedition and Lincoln N...
Article
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Article
BMW XM
A Quick First Peek at the BMW XM Production V...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 