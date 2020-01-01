There’s some needed good news from General Motors (GM) on the Chevy Bolt front. The company said today that battery production has resumed for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV and that battery replacements for recalled models will begin to be installed at dealers next month.

LG's Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, plants have restarted operations and LG is expanding its capacity to supply more battery cells to GM.

GM explained that LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has been working with the automaker to “review and improve its quality assurance programs to ensure confidence in its batteries going forward.”

Last week, GM announced it was extending the closure of its Michigan assembly plant until mid-October following a new recall on the Chevrolet Bolt to address the battery problem, which has led to about a dozen fires. GM did not specify when it would resume production of its vehicles (Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV).

Recall that in August, GM expanded the Bolt recall to cover more than 140,000 units to replace the battery modules, an operation it’s now estimated will cost $1.8 billion USD once all is said and done. The automaker said it would be passing that bill on to LG Chem.

GM said on Monday that “new battery modules will begin shipping to dealers in mid-October.”

