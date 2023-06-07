This week was one of good news for Canadian car fans, and more particularly car show fans. The Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary auto shows will be back. None of those took place in 2023, leaving only Toronto and Montreal on the Canadian car show calendar. Quebec City also held a show this year, but it's worth noting that was made possible mainly by the region's dealers.

Many will be pleased to hear the three car shows are returning. Especially as optimism was at an ebb following the Montreal and Toronto events in January and February. Both those events were far leaner than normal, and many visitors at both shows said they would not return if that stayed the same next year..

Calgary International Auto and Truck Show

Here, the initial reports are encouraging. Calgary organizers are happy about the level of dealer participation, and they maintain that a minimum of 25 car brands will be present on the show floor when it opens its doors from March 7 to 10, 2024.

The Vancouver Auto Show will be back in 2024 Photo: Vancouver International Auto Show

Vancouver International Auto Show

In Vancouver, the mood is also upbeat. The return of the show was announced this past May, and after a four-year hiatus, organizers have promised to rethink the format for an enhanced consumer experience.

Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia, was delighted with the return. “It’s so exciting and exhilarating. I can’t really express it after having to cancel our 100th-anniversary show four years ago. It’s pretty exciting to be able to say we’re coming back next year.”

Visitors will be able to pass through the turnstiles between March 20 and 24, 2024.

Ottawa Gatineau International Auto Show

Finally, in the nation's capital, fans will be able to visit the auto show there from March 21 to 24, 2024. Details on the event website are still to come.

Of course, we'll be keeping an eye on announcements concerning Quebec City and Edmonton, among others, as well as news of the formulas that will be chosen in Montreal and Toronto. The participation of auto manufacturers will have to be greater if those events are to continue. Last year, there weren't many of them.

To be continued.