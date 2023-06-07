Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Return of the Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary Auto Shows in 2024

One question now is whether auto manufacturers will be more present next year Automotive columnist: , Updated:

This week was one of good news for Canadian car fans, and more particularly car show fans. The Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary auto shows will be back. None of those took place in 2023, leaving only Toronto and Montreal on the Canadian car show calendar. Quebec City also held a show this year, but it's worth noting that was made possible mainly by the region's dealers.

Many will be pleased to hear the three car shows are returning. Especially as optimism was at an ebb following the Montreal and Toronto events in January and February. Both those events were far leaner than normal, and many visitors at both shows said they would not return if that stayed the same next year..

Calgary International Auto and Truck Show

Here, the initial reports are encouraging. Calgary organizers are happy about the level of dealer participation, and they maintain that a minimum of 25 car brands will be present on the show floor when it opens its doors from March 7 to 10, 2024.

The Vancouver Auto Show will be back in 2024
The Vancouver Auto Show will be back in 2024
Photo: Vancouver International Auto Show

Vancouver International Auto Show

In Vancouver, the mood is also upbeat. The return of the show was announced this past May, and after a four-year hiatus, organizers have promised to rethink the format for an enhanced consumer experience.

Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia, was delighted with the return. “It’s so exciting and exhilarating. I can’t really express it after having to cancel our 100th-anniversary show four years ago. It’s pretty exciting to be able to say we’re coming back next year.”

Visitors will be able to pass through the turnstiles between March 20 and 24, 2024.

Ottawa Gatineau International Auto Show

Finally, in the nation's capital, fans will be able to visit the auto show there from March 21 to 24, 2024. Details on the event website are still to come.

Of course, we'll be keeping an eye on announcements concerning Quebec City and Edmonton, among others, as well as news of the formulas that will be chosen in Montreal and Toronto. The participation of auto manufacturers will have to be greater if those events are to continue. Last year, there weren't many of them.

To be continued.

 

At the 2023 Montreal Auto Show
At the 2023 Montreal Auto Show
Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

The 2023 Vancouver Auto Show Has Been Cancelled

The 2023 Vancouver Auto Show Has Been Cancelled

The organizers of the Vancouver Auto Show have announced that they are cancelling their event for 2023. The event was scheduled to take place from March 22 t...

Vancouver 2014: McLaren 650S makes North American debut

Vancouver 2014: McLaren 650S makes North American debut

The all-new McLaren 650S coupe made its North American debut yesterday at the 2014 Vancouver Auto Show after its world premiere in Geneva on March 4th.

Vancouver 2014: Kia Soul EV arrives in Canada

Vancouver 2014: Kia Soul EV arrives in Canada

The brand new 2015 Kia Soul EV made its Canadian debut at the Vancouver Auto Show this week. It is scheduled to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2014.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid
Ford Recalls Another 125,000 Vehicles, This T...
Article
Ferrari's Maranello facility in Italy
Ferrari's EV Plant at Maranello Will Be Ready...
Article
2024 Acura ZDX
The 2024 Acura ZDX Will Feature an Integrated...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Best Vehicles for Teenagers in 2023, According to the IIHS
The Best Vehicles for Teenage...
Video
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The North American Version Debuts
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The...
Video
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 