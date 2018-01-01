Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Splash Package Returns with the 2022 Ford Ranger

Not for the first time, Ford is playing the nostalgia card with a new product (hello, Bronco). But this time it’s aimed at a younger crowd. The company has announced the return of the Splash Package with its Ranger pickup truck for 2022.

For those wondering what this is all about, you need to go back to the 1990s, which is when Ford last offered a Splash package with the model.

The return of the Splash name comes in two forms. First, there will be the package itself. But second, throughout the year, Ford will introduce limited-edition Splash variants, different from what the original package offers.

Take note, however, that in the case of the limited editions, the press release issued by Ford Canada makes no mention of them. In the U.S. Ford says there will be different single-colour models that will be presented periodically, including a Snow edition that will be, you guessed it, all white. From the looks of it, Canadian consumers will have to settle for the “mainstream" Splash version.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash, profile
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, profile
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, front
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, front

And what is that Splash package? Mainly, it's an array of aesthetic features, starting with a black and orange stripe on the sides. Then there are orange accents on the grille, as well as black accents on the grille, bumpers, mirror caps and fender flares. The 18-inch wheels are, of course, painted in matte black.

The interior is decorated with orange stitching on the seats, steering wheel and gear selector. These elements, available with the XLT model, are more prominent with the Lariat model. With this trim, Ford adds orange stitching on the armrests (front and rear) and the top of the dashboard.

The Splash option can be paired with the XLT and Lariat models, as mentioned, but only with the Super Crew Cab. The FX4 Off-Road Package can also be added to the package to add a little more style to your off-road adventures.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash, interior
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, interior
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, front grille
Photo: Ford
2022 Ford Ranger Splash, front grille
Photos:Ford
2022 Ford Ranger Splash pictures
