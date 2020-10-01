Revised 2021 Nissan Kicks Previewed Ahead of Reveal

The 2021 Kicks will be somewhat different than the current edition it’s replacing, and all will be known next week, more specifically on Tuesday, December 8. In the meantime, no need to pretend you’re surprised that Nissan has provided a first teaser image to whet appetites regarding this mid-cycle revision.

Esthetic changes are part of the deal, as you would expect, but little is actually revealed in the first image and short video released by Nissan. We can see that the headlights are different than before, as they are somewhat squarer. The front grille also appears larger than on the current Kicks, though it clearly is conserving the V-Motion signature.

It is possible to make out details of the lower bumper, however. The designers’ pencil strokes seem more aggressive, but we won't draw any conclusions until we get the full monty appearance of the next Kicks.

Though it wasn’t shown here, we can expect the back end to get adjustments as well, and same goes for the interior. One element that likely won’t change is the powertrain, with the same 1.6L 4-cylinder engine expected to return for the new year, combined once again with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Stay tuned for full details and images next Tuesday…

