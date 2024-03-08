• The Rivian R3 and R3X, two new electric SUVs, were presented at the same time as the Rivian R2 this week.

Rivian unveiled the long-awaited R2 electric SUV yesterday, in an event long advertised. But it had a surprise – two actually – in store. The EV maker also took the opportunity to present two other new, even smaller models, the R3 and R3X SUVs.

See: The Rivian R2 Is Unveiled: Birth of a Little Brother

The new models are smaller than the R2 but share its platform. Their wheelbase is five inches shorter, and if and when they reach the market, which is planned for 2027, they will represent the brand’s entry-level models.

The future Rivian R3X Photo: Rivian

Design of the Rivian R3 and R3X

The R3's styling sticks fairly closely to those of the R2 and R1S. The wheels are positioned at the ends of the vehicle, resulting in very short front and rear overhangs.

Like Rivian's other models, the tailgate features a full-width light and a small section containing the window, which opens independently. According to Rivian, this will be very useful for those wishing to transport longer objects like surfboards.

Unveiling of Rivian R3 Photo: Rivian

The R3 being based on the same structure as the just-unveiled R2, we can expect the same kind of range (531 km), possibly more since the weight will certainly be less. One-, two- and three-motor configurations are also possible, as with the R2.

That three-motor powertrain will be the one for the R3X model. That version will also feature wider wheels and tires and higher ground clearance, and so is clearly aimed at weekend warriors. On board, those warriors will find a well-lit, airy environment, thanks to the shape of the cabin and the presence of a large glass roof.

Interior of Rivian R3X Photo: Rivian

Both the front and rear seats of the R3X can be laid flat, ideal when the vehicle is to be used as a hotel room during an excursion.

As mentioned yesterday, the big question will be whether Rivian will end the coming year in a better financial position, after suffering heavy losses last year and having to lay off staff as a result.

More affordable models will certainly help the fledgling EV maker further penetrate the market, provided they are profitable. Rivian is currently losing money on the sale of each unit.

Nevertheless, the company is forging ahead, and with yesterday's presentations, if all goes well, there will be at least five models in the range by 2027.

Prices for these two models were of course not shared yesterday, but since the R2 was announced at $45,000 USD, we can expect something around $35,000 or $40,000 in the U.S. with the R3s.

Rivian R3, grey Photo: Rivian

Exterior design of Rivian R3X Photo: Rivian

Rear of Rivian R3X Photo: Rivian