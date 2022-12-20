Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Rivian Offers a Snow Mode for its R1T and R1S, Available Via Over-the-Air Update

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Rivian since its debut, but its first two models are now on the road Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Rivian adds a snow mode to its R1T and R1S models.

•    This mode is available via the air through an OTA update.

•    The setting reduces unnecessary wheel spin, but it also reduces regenerative braking force to provide more precise control.

The first two models from the fledgling Rivian company are now on the road. The R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are two highly technological products,the very definition of computers on wheels. We can expect to see more of this in the future.

Rivian has just added new functionalities to its vehicles via an OTA (over-the-air) update. This practice is becoming more and more common throughout the industry.

A snow driving mode is thus now available offered via an update, for drivers who might need it.

Rivian secifies this mode is designed for use on roads. For off-road situations, it recommends using the Off-Road All-Terrain mode, designed specifically for that type of driving.

In Canada, we're familiar with the snow mode, which reduces throttle response to avoid unnecessary wheel spin. Rivian says its system also reduces regenerative braking force to provide more precise control on low-grip surfaces.

The latest OTA update also brings other features, such as the ability for owners to use an app to remotely warm the cabin, activate heated steering wheel and seats, as well as defrost windows and side mirrors.

The company also announced that previous updates have collectively resulted in efficiency gains. With improved battery management, energy regeneration and ride height adjustment, range has increased by 14 and 5 miles (22.5 and 8.0 km, respectively), in the case of the R1T and R1S equipped with the 135-kWh battery and 21-inch wheels.

 

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian
Rivian R1T

