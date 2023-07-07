• Rivian will open its first Space centre in Canada at the end of July.

In October 2021, Rivian opened its first Space in Venice Beach, California. This year, several such locations are popping up in the U.S. ... and Canada. Think of these outlets as boutiques in original settings – could be a shopping mall, or a refurbished commercial zone - where visitor can discover the brand's products and services, all in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

On June 16, Rivian opened a Space was in New York City at 60 10th Avenue. On July 28, the first Space will open its doors in Canada, in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby. It will be located in the new The Amazing Brentwood shopping centre.

“The launch of Rivian Spaces is a key part of our next phase of growth, introducing retail sites as a primary experiential touchpoint and bringing the brand to life through an in-store experience,” said. “By planting roots in key areas across North America, we are building out our brick-and-mortar footprint to support current, future and prospective customers, meeting them where they are and showing up in a way that is authentic to Rivian.” - Tony Caravano, Senior Director of Customer Engagement at Rivian

Denise Cherry, Rivian's senior director of facility design and retail development, had this to add:

“Rivian Spaces are purposefully designed to be casual and inviting, where anyone who is curious is welcome to come in to learn more about us and our products,” said Denise Cherry, Senior Director of Facilities Design and Retail Development at Rivian. “We've peeled away the formality that can be associated with automotive retail and focused on creating a relaxed, family-friendly environment that invites guests to stay awhile and discover at their own pace. Our Spaces are designed around the question of 'Where do you want to go?,’ highlighting the experiences Rivian vehicles enable people to have and inspiring them in the process.”

Rivian Space in Austin Photo: Rivian

Ouverture de Rivian Space in Laguna Photo: Rivian

Rivian’s new Spaces join the company's growing network, which currently includes more than twenty service centres in the United States and Canada.

At the Vancouver branch, visitors will be treated to something new. This space is the first to incorporate augmented reality, offering customers a digital preview of all the configurations they choose.

Rivian R1T Photo: Rivian

Visitors will also be able to check out an R1T model up close, take a test drive and discover everything the company has to offer in the region. Specialists will be on hand to answer questions.

We can expect Rivian to expand its presence across Canada in the coming months. Stay tuned.