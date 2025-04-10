Wayne Gretzky, the greatest hockey player of all time, didn't just make history on the ice. In 1994, when he broke the NHL's career goals record with his 802nd tally, the Los Angeles Kings gifted him a Rolls-Royce Corniche IV to makr the occasion. Thirty years later, within days of Alex Ovechkin overtaking him with his 895th goal, Grettzxky's former car has resurfaced... and is now going up for auction.

A rare British Car with mythical pedigree

This 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV is no ordinary convertible. One of only 219 examples produced worldwide, it shows just 9,107 miles (around 14,600 km) on the odometer. Under the hood, a 6.75L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. It boasts a black exterior highlighted by "vermilion" red pinstripes, a tinted windshield, chrome mirrors and an ultra-classic interior featuring black leather, walnut wood trim, Wilton carpets and a grey headliner.

Wayne Gretzky with his 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV | Photo: RM Sothebys

A moment etched in hockey history

The car was presented to Gretzky on the ice itself, a week after his record-setting goal against the Mighty Ducks. Visibly moved, he declared:

"I'm a little embarrassed to receive a car tonight. It's impressive... but I'll take it!"

As it happens, last Sunday, he said to the owner of the Washington Capitals, after Ovechkin's historic goal:

"When I broke the record, they gave me a Rolls-Royce. You've got your work cut out for you!"

The 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV, three-quarters rear | Photo: RM Sothebys

The 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV, in profile | Photo: RM Sothebys

Historic journey: From California to Massachusetts… then back to Beverly Hills

It's not known how long Gretzky kept the car, but in 2016, it was sold to a private individual in Indian Wells, California. It then passed through several hands before being acquired in 2024 by O'Gara Coach Company in Beverly Hills, where it underwent a $17,000 USD restoration.

No-reserve auction, a nod to Gretzky's modesty

The vehicle is now offered without reserve by RM Sotheby's, with an estimate of over $500,000 USD. A unique opportunity to own a car as iconic as its first owner — and perhaps to pass it from one Hockey Hall of Famer to another.

The 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV, interior | Photo: RM Sothebys

The 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV, front | Photo: RM Sothebys