Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Is Lexus Preparing the Return of the LFA?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The automotive world is full of rumours, and it’s always wise to keep a skeptical eye when new ones pop up.  Consider yourselves warned, then, about new information coming from Japan pointing to a second Lexus LFA being in the works.

An exclusive report by Best Cars magazine claims that the Lexus “super sports car” is coming, and that it will get a plug-in hybrid configuration based around a front mid-engine configuration (placing the engine behind the front axle), with a carbon-fibre body. The gas engine be a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 generating about 937 hp.

The model, if it actually sees the light of day, would debut in 2025.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The LFA was offered from 2010 to 2012, and was powered by a 4.8L V10 delivering 552 hp, but just as importantly, a drool-inducing sound. The model was met with some criticism at the time, but the collector's market has been rather kind to it in recent years. This pas summer, a model sold for $819,000 USD at auction during Pebble Beach's Car Week, more than double what was paid for it 10 years ago.

You may recall that a LFA wearing camouflage was seen in on-track testing a few years ago - supposedly for tire testing. Of course, you wouldn’t need to hide a car's lines for that.

In short, there’s enough to feed the rumor mill on this one. We'll see if Lexus moves forward with a real supercar. The LC it currently offers is certainly spectacular and powerful, but it is first and foremost a grand tourer.

2011 Lexus LFA, rear
Photo: Lexus
2011 Lexus LFA, rear

You May Also Like

2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition Review

2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition Review

Auto123 gets behind the wheel of the 2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition, an exceptional car but one that may not be quite exceptional enough to make its mark in i...

A Patent Application Points to a Toyota/Lexus Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

A Patent Application Points to a Toyota/Lexus Twin-Turbo ...

A patent application gone viral indicates a twin-turbo engine is in the works at Toyota, though what size it’ll be or what vehicles will welcome it are anyon...

For When, the Next Toyota 86?

For When, the Next Toyota 86?

Toyota is delaying the rollout of its next 86, this while Subaru has already unveiled the next edition of its near-twin, the BRZ. When will we see the model'...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The converted Porsche 356
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to All-Electric, K...
Article
Six Automakers Commit to Eliminating Gasoline...
Article
The Rivian R1T
Rivian Stock Flew Out of the Blocks on Day One
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 