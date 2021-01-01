The automotive world is full of rumours, and it’s always wise to keep a skeptical eye when new ones pop up. Consider yourselves warned, then, about new information coming from Japan pointing to a second Lexus LFA being in the works.

An exclusive report by Best Cars magazine claims that the Lexus “super sports car” is coming, and that it will get a plug-in hybrid configuration based around a front mid-engine configuration (placing the engine behind the front axle), with a carbon-fibre body. The gas engine be a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 generating about 937 hp.

The model, if it actually sees the light of day, would debut in 2025.

The LFA was offered from 2010 to 2012, and was powered by a 4.8L V10 delivering 552 hp, but just as importantly, a drool-inducing sound. The model was met with some criticism at the time, but the collector's market has been rather kind to it in recent years. This pas summer, a model sold for $819,000 USD at auction during Pebble Beach's Car Week, more than double what was paid for it 10 years ago.

You may recall that a LFA wearing camouflage was seen in on-track testing a few years ago - supposedly for tire testing. Of course, you wouldn’t need to hide a car's lines for that.

In short, there’s enough to feed the rumor mill on this one. We'll see if Lexus moves forward with a real supercar. The LC it currently offers is certainly spectacular and powerful, but it is first and foremost a grand tourer.