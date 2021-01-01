When it comes to performance, Toyota has been making up for lost time for the past few years and now offers some interesting models around the world. Cases in point, the GR Supra and 86 in Canada, or the GR Yaris sold elsewhere.

Lexus has the RC F, a car we'll be testing soon. However, the luxury brand doesn't have a beast like BMW's M8 Competition, for example, or some of the AMG creations in the upper echelons of the Mercedes-Benz range.

That could change soon, as a Toyota patent showing a twin-turbo V8 engine has been spotted. This rekindles the rumours of a future high-performance version of the beautiful LC, an LC F.

However, the patent was filed in the United States, which leaves some watchers in doubt. Usually, when the product being patented is intended for global markets, the patent is filed in Japan. In this case, though, it’s logical to surmise that the engine is intended for a vehicle produced in the United States. The only Toyota or Lexus model currently assembled in the United States that could need such an engine is the Tundra pickup truck, which is about to be redesigned.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Toyota Patent application for new engine

Furthermore, an excerpt from the patent text indicates that the design shown could be for a V6, as it specifies that while the object of the patent is described using a V8 engine, the number of cylinders arranged in the cylinder block is not limited in particular. For example, the internal combustion engine could, for example, be a V6 engine.

So we'll have to wait and see before we know more. The only thing that is clear is that a new twin-turbo engine is in the works at Toyota. We'll see in due time if it's destined for one of the brand's models or for a possible LC F that some enthusiasts have been asking for since the regular version arrived on the market.

Photo: Toyota Patent application for new engine, fig. 2