Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

In 15 U.S. States, the Top-Selling Vehicle in 2021 Wasn’t a Pickup Truck

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In the trade, January is a month for being bombarded with sales figures looking back on the year just ended. When we analyze the numbers, a lot of different kind of stuff reveals itself, some of it even jumps out at us. There are always interesting discoveries behind the data.

There are obvious things, for instance that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle overall, once again – ahead of the other pickup trucks from the Big Three, the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, in that order. However, when you combine the sales figures of the Silverado (Chevrolet) and Sierra (GMC) models, you learn that GM actually sells more pickups overall than Ford.

No matter how you break it down, the fact is that pickups rule. However, model sales are not uniform across all states and regions. For example, in the U.S., there are 35 states where the best-selling vehicle was a pickup truck. No surprise there. The Ford F-150 dominated in 20 of those. Also no surprise. The Ram 1500 (6 states), Chevrolet Silverado (4), Toyota Tacoma (3), Nissan Frontier (1) and GMC Sierra (1) rounded out the list.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Nissan Frontier, the top-selling vehicle... in Hawaii!
Photo: D.Heyman
Nissan Frontier, the top-selling vehicle... in Hawaii!

We won't name all 15 states in which the Ford F-150 led, but the outliers are what’s interesting here: the GMC Sierra outsold all others in Arkansas, while the Nissan Frontier proved to be the most popular vehicle in... Hawaii.

As for the 15 states in which a vehicle that’s NOT a pickup sold the most, here too you can find some interesting oddities and trends.

Honda CR-V
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V was a favourite in the Northeast, leading the sales hit parade in six states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and New York. The Toyota RAV4, meanwhile, was the sales champion in three states: South Carolina, Massachusetts and Florida as well as Florida.

Toyota saw another of its vehicles top sales in more than one state: the Camry sedan, in North Carolina and Alabama. Yes, a sedan!

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Camry

After that, we note that four models managed to outsell all others in exactly one state. The one-hit wonders were the Toyota Highlander in Rhode Island, Honda Civic in California, Hyundai Tucson in Illinois and Subaru Crosstrek in, as you may have guessed, Vermont.

So why does the Tucson, for example, lead the way in Illinois, but only in Illinois? Why would the Highlander be the preferred choice in Rhode Island, but not in neighbouring Connecticut? Good questions.

One other thing that stands out is that there are two cars on the list: the Toyota Camry and the Honda Civic.

We'll be back at the beginning of the week with another dig through the sales data for North America.

Ford F-150 Raptor
Photo: Ford
Ford F-150 Raptor

You May Also Like

Sales of Hybrid Vehicles Hit Record High in the U.S. in 2021

Sales of Hybrid Vehicles Hit Record High in the U.S. in 2021

A record number of hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles were sold in the United States last year. The transition continues to advance at a slow pa...

Chevrolet Sold Over 2,300 Discontinued Impala, Sonic Cars in 2021

Chevrolet Sold Over 2,300 Discontinued Impala, Sonic Cars...

The Impala and Sonic models were axed in 2020, but they live on as so-called zombie models on year-end sales results. Chevrolet sold more than 2,331 units of...

Vehicle Sales: Toyota Ends GM's 90-Year Dominance in the U.S.

Vehicle Sales: Toyota Ends GM's 90-Year Dominance in the ...

For the first time since 1931, an automaker not named General Motors has topped the sales chart in the United States in a given year. In 2021, Toyota sold 2....

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bollinger B1 and B2
Bollinger Puts Development of its Electric Pi...
Article
1987 Buick Grand National
A Buick Grand National from Fast and Furious ...
Article
Toyota C-HR
Toyota Model “Tops” Consumer Reports Ranking ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

CES 2022: The BMW iX Flow and its (Almost) 50 Shades of Grey
CES 2022: The BMW iX Flow and...
Video
CES 2022: Sony Shows New Concept, Confirms Push into the Automotive Sphere
CES 2022: Sony Shows New Conc...
Video
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 