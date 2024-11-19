What Future Awaits the Jeep Gladiator?

A few weeks ago, GM announced some 1,100 job cuts at the plant where the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck is produced. The reason is simple: sales are plummeting.

When the model was presented for 2020, we knew it would be a hit and sell well. However, we also knew the hype could fade quickly. This is the kind of vehicle that tends to induce love at first sight – in some. Once conquered buyers have theirs in hand, it's harder to convince others.

Flaws that hurt

The Gladiator is a unique, singular product... and it doesn't come cheap. Initially, its qualities outweighed its shortcomings, but after almost five years on the market, the shortcomings seem to have taken over. A further explanation for the sales slowdown.

According to market analysts, the Gladiator is now crippled by its high price and niche status.

Jeep Gladiator Willys - Rear view | Photo: Auto123



As mentioned, sales were very good initially. Automotive News reports that from 2020 to 2022, the model sold an average of some 82,000 units per year in the U.S. In 2021, Jeep delivered a record 90,000 Gladiators. That gave the truck third place in sales in the mid-size pickup category, behind the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.

Since then, things have gone south. In 2023, Jeep sold only 55,188 Gladiators, and since the start of 2024 (until end of September), sales total 32,670, which means we're heading for something like 44,000 sales for the year.

That's why, in January 2025, one of the two shifts manufacturing the model will be let go, in order to reduce the model stocks that are building up in some dealerships. It's crucial to bring production in line with sales.

Reinforcements?

Union members deplore the fact that the company has not introduced the plug-in hybrid 4xe version, scheduled for 2025, more quickly. That variant has been a huge success with the Gladiator's cousin, the Wrangler, and it could be the lifeline the pickup version needs.

The question remains, though: have those who absolutely wanted a Gladiator gone ahead and bought one? There may not be many more conquests left to make out there. The Gladiator is expensive. Yes, it offers above-average off-road skills, but is that what buyers in the midsize pickup segment want first and foremost? The loyal Jeep consumer is willing to pay for capability, but those who simply want a mid-size pickup may look elsewhere.

Jeep logo | Photo: Auto123

For 2024, Jeep made a few updates to its model, notably with a larger multimedia screen (12.3 inches), as well as the UConnect 5 system.

For 2025, there are also price reductions. That could help matters, a lower price point is never a bad thing for consumers.

We'll have to wait and see whether the changes gin up sales, and whether the 4xe proves a magical elixir. If not, we could well be looking at a model that won’t make it to a second generation.

The Wrangler is still a niche product, with a mythical status. The Gladiator is seen as a pickup version of the Wrangler, but that doesn’t ensure its survival. Guaranteeing its longevity represents a challenge for the manufacturer.

Who knows, maybe the Gladiator will end up a collector's model.