Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porsche’s Taycan Is Outselling its 911 This Year

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Here is one of those interesting bits of news that provides what you’d call food for thought. Certainly there are different ways you could interpret it, but one thing is clear: there’s no denying that there’s movement afoot among Porsche fans. Here’s the news: Since the beginning of the year, the German automaker’s all-electric Taycan model is outselling the legendary 911 with its “old school” combustion engine.

To be more precise, Porsche delivered 28,640 Taycans in the January-to-September period of 2021. The 911, meanwhile, drew 27,973 buyers, which is actually a 10 percent increase over pandemic-plagued 2020.

One of the elements that makes this so interesting is that, for the past few months, there has been much debate regarding the future of the 911, and especially whether it can or should go electric. While that question remains unanswered, the new sales figures show that a big portion of the brand's buyers is pretty open to making the switch.

The overall global sales figures released by Porsche today show that the automaker delivered 217,198 vehicles worldwide in the first three quarters of the year - a 13 percent increase over 2020.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Porsche 911 Turbo S
Photo: Porsche
Porsche 911 Turbo S

The results were driven up by the Taycan, as well as growth for the Macan, one of the brand's undisputed stars. The results also show that Porsche has recovered from the 5 percent sales decline it experienced in the same nine-month period from 2019 to 2020.

The undisputed sales leader for the brand remains the Cayenne, with 62,451 units sold between January 1 and September 30. That's constitutes a 2.8 percent drop compared to the same period in 2020. On the other hand, the Macan saw its results grow by 12 percent to 61,944 units in the first three quarters of the year. The Taycan and 911 contributed to the overall sales volume increase at Porsche.

Other than those models, there were 20,275 Panameras as well as 15,916 718 Boxsters and 718 Caymans delivered to customers, representing an increase of about 1 percent over last year.

You May Also Like

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche popped its britches a little bit today in announcing it has already sold 10,000 of its new Taycan electric model since the start of the year. Even be...

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Year One

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Ye...

At the current pace of pre-orders, Porsche will likely sell more of its all-electric Taycan than of the 911 in the coming year. Already scheduled production ...

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Review: Make Way for the Electric Performance Wagon

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo Review: Make Way ...

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo is a longer, more "rugged" version of the German brand's first electric model. In Europe they call this a "shooti...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 GMC Sierra
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra o...
Article
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
Chevrolet Bolt Production Should Resume in Tw...
Article
2023 Acura Integra, manual transmission lever
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 