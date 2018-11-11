Here is one of those interesting bits of news that provides what you’d call food for thought. Certainly there are different ways you could interpret it, but one thing is clear: there’s no denying that there’s movement afoot among Porsche fans. Here’s the news: Since the beginning of the year, the German automaker’s all-electric Taycan model is outselling the legendary 911 with its “old school” combustion engine.

To be more precise, Porsche delivered 28,640 Taycans in the January-to-September period of 2021. The 911, meanwhile, drew 27,973 buyers, which is actually a 10 percent increase over pandemic-plagued 2020.

One of the elements that makes this so interesting is that, for the past few months, there has been much debate regarding the future of the 911, and especially whether it can or should go electric. While that question remains unanswered, the new sales figures show that a big portion of the brand's buyers is pretty open to making the switch.

The overall global sales figures released by Porsche today show that the automaker delivered 217,198 vehicles worldwide in the first three quarters of the year - a 13 percent increase over 2020.

Photo: Porsche Porsche 911 Turbo S

The results were driven up by the Taycan, as well as growth for the Macan, one of the brand's undisputed stars. The results also show that Porsche has recovered from the 5 percent sales decline it experienced in the same nine-month period from 2019 to 2020.

The undisputed sales leader for the brand remains the Cayenne, with 62,451 units sold between January 1 and September 30. That's constitutes a 2.8 percent drop compared to the same period in 2020. On the other hand, the Macan saw its results grow by 12 percent to 61,944 units in the first three quarters of the year. The Taycan and 911 contributed to the overall sales volume increase at Porsche.

Other than those models, there were 20,275 Panameras as well as 15,916 718 Boxsters and 718 Caymans delivered to customers, representing an increase of about 1 percent over last year.