Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

The Porsche Taycan has been a strong seller around the globe in its debut year, and in fact the company has just announced that its total sales for the first nine months of the year have surpassed 10,000 units – to 10,944, to be precise.

This is in the midst of a global pandemic, no less.

You may recall that on presentation of the model, the company said it planned to produce 20,000 units of the Taycan for its first year on the market. Strong initial demand then led the company to double its planned production run.

For the moment, the Taycan is accounting for 5.7% of all Porsche sales, which is not negligible. Although on the whole the automaker has seen its sales fall along with every other manufacturer this year, the drop has been manageable: only 5 percent in relation to last year over the first three quarters (202,318 in 2019, and 191,547 in 2020).

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The best news for Porsche is that the Taycan’s sales are picking up steam. During Q3 of 2020 (or July to September), the pace of production picked up and sales rose to 6,464 units, accounting for 8.7 percent of all Porsches sold. That sales total is more than twice the previous quarter, and four times the first quarter of the year.

If sales remain at their current pace, Porsche will surpass the 25,000 mark – and odds are sales will only grow further.

Looking closer to home, sales of the Taycan in the United States accounted for 29 percent of global sales in the third quarter of 2020. Here in Canada the model is just debuting, so the next three months will be the first chance to measure how strongly Canadian motorists are taking to the new performance EV and Tesla rival.

See also: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Review: Another Way to Make Noise

See also: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Review: Simply Electrifying