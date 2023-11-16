Every year since 2015, the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) has obtained dozens of convictions against fake people selling dubious vehicles. Here's how to spot them!

Buying a used vehicle from a private individual can have many advantages, such as no Goods and Services Tax (GST) to pay, a great price, no commission, and more. If the seller is a neighbor or recommended by friends, this is an ideal situation. But if you're buying a car from a stranger, you need to be very careful.

On classifieds sites, many people pose as legitimate individuals claiming to be selling their own vehicle. In reality, these scammers operate in the used car business without the necessary permits. This allows them to evade the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, which does not apply to transactions between private individuals. As a result, you'll have very little recourse in the event of a problem.

This immunity is very useful for fraudsters, as it facilitates the sale of vehicles that have suffered serious damage and have been rebuilt, sometimes with stolen parts, or that hide serious problems such as an odometer rollback or a false identification number (VIN).

A few clues to spot a fake private individual

- The car is not registered in your name, but in the name of a friend who recently moved across the country.

- He offers to handle the transfer of ownership himself.

- The seller insists on meeting you in a public parking lot, never at his home.

- The selling price is often below the market value of a similar model.

- He sells several cars, which an online search will quickly confirm.

A simple tip to unmask a fake private person

A simple trick to expose a scammer is not to mention the model of the car when you first contact the seller. If the seller asks you to specify which vehicle it is, this is an indicator that he or she is selling multiple cars. You may have identified a fraudulent individual.

The advantages of a group of reputable dealerships

Buying a vehicle from an individual means that you will have to finance it yourself, whether through a personal loan or your own savings. If you're talking about a $5,000 car, that's not a problem, but if the vehicle you're looking for is very expensive, financing it through an Auto Credit Application is more advantageous because you're dealing simultaneously with 5 recognized dealerships in the automotive financing sector. They'll be able to offer you financing tailored to your needs at a rate that's always lower than a personal loan, as well as a guarantee, legal protection and a quality vehicle. So think again!

Consult the Register of Personal and Movable Property Rights (RDPRM)

Whether you're buying a vehicle from a stranger, a relative or an estate (but not from a dealer), it's essential to always consult the RDPRM to check that it's free of rights and debts. This check costs only $4.00, using the vehicle identification number. This information can save you a lot of trouble. Happy driving!

