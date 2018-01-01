Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

A New Security Mode for the Dodge Charger and Challenger

Dodge has just added a new security mode for its Charger and Challenger models, designed to dissuade thieves as well as those who would like to “borrow” one of these performance cars for a little adrenaline-filled joyride.

We're talking about a second layer of security for these vehicles. The new second layer requires the driver to enter a four-digit code on the multimedia system screen. This will limit the car's power to... three horsepower! The engine will then actually be in idle mode, with no possibility to get more out of the powertrain.

The best part of this? It’s a free upgrade for all owners of a Charger sedan or Challenger coupe from the 2015 model year or later. The only catch is that the model must be equipped with the 6.4L Hemi V8 (392) or the 6.2L supercharged V8. These engines are currently offered with the Scat Pack and Hellcat versions of each model and boast 485 and 717 hp respectively.

“More than 150 cars are stolen every day in the United States,” Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, said in a statement. “Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars. . .”

The update will be done at dealerships; owners of these vehicles can contact their dealer to set up an appointment. Dodge said it expects the feature to be available late in the second quarter of this year, so within the next couple of months.

Dodge Challenger
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Challenger

