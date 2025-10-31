At the 2025 SEMA Show, Dodge and Ram are presenting two flamboyant concept vehicles.

The Dodge SIXPACK Charger Concept

Under the Dodge banner, Stellantis unveils the Sixpack Charger Concept with a Mopar twist. As you can see in the photos, the car is painted Stryker Purple and features numerous carbon fiber accents.

The engineers behind the car's design installed a Mopar suspension to lower the car by one inch. It also stands out with its Brembo brakes and 21-inch Brass Monkey wheels. The decorative stripe is inspired by those found on muscle cars of yesteryear.

The interior has been completely redone. It combines black and beige leather with purple and orange stitching.

The Dodge Sixpack Charger Concept features a 3.0L High-Output (H.O.) inline-six engine under the hood. It produces 550 horsepower.

The Dude Ram 1500 Concept

The Sixpack Charger isn't the only vehicle that Stellantis is presenting at SEMA this year. In fact, the Ram division unveils the Dude Ram 1500 Concept.

This concept truck is inspired by a trim level offered by Dodge in the 1970s. With the return of the 5.7L Hemi V8 engine to 1500 trucks this year, it's no surprise that the Dude Ram 1500 Concept is powered by this engine, delivering 395 horsepower.

Beyond its lime green paint, this concept truck is a showstopper thanks to its satin black accents. Like the aforementioned Charger, the Dude Ram 1500 Concept is lowered.

It is equipped with 22-inch wheels, and its interior has also been customized.

SEMA 2025: A Show Not to Be Missed

"Our two new Mopar concepts demonstrate the full potential of modern Dodge and Ram vehicles for enthusiasts," said Darren Bradshaw, Senior Vice President of Mopar North America. "Each year, we bring our latest creations and engineering innovations to life at the SEMA show, illustrating our ability at Mopar to help owners customize a vehicle that perfectly matches their individual vision and lifestyle."

The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas brings together key players in the automotive aftermarket industry. This year's edition will take place from November 4 to 7. As is now tradition, several manufacturers, including Toyota, Nissan, and Stellantis, will unveil concepts and prototypes that showcase their expertise and creativity.