• Another Takata-related death has been reported, this time involving a 2003 Dodge Ram.

This isn't the first time we’ve reported on a defective Takata airbag leading to injury or worse, and unfortunately, it's probably not the last. The recalls that arose due to the defect have been many and large-scale, and, yes, the danger posed by those airbags that remain in aging vehicles is very much real.

Another fatality was recently attributed to one of the defective airbags produced by defunct manufacturer Takata. This time, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, reports an incident involving a 2003 Dodge Ram model. This has prompted the manufacturer to warn motorists to stop driving that model from that year if the airbags have not been changed.

Specifically, the passenger-side airbags of 2003 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models are affected. The issue is with the inflators for the airbags, which can rupture when deployed, sending dangerous metal shrapnel into the cabin. And the older the vehicle, the more likely the cushions are to fail. This is especially true in hot, humid climates.

That's why it's important to take action and warn anyone who owns a vehicle still fitted with a Takata airbag.

The first Takata-related recall touching on this Ram model took place in 2013, when 385,686 units were recalled. Of those, NHTSA estimates that 84,000 may still be equipped with the original passenger-side airbags.

According to the agency, the recent cushion-related fatality is the first to be reported with a 2003 Dodge Ram. In all, the number of people killed by malfunctioning Takata airbags is at least 35 worldwide. The toll now stands at 26 in the United States.

In May 2023, BMW issued warnings for its 2000-2006 3 Series, 2000-2004 X5 and 2000-2003 5 Series models, covering some 90,000 vehicles. A warning was issued concerning several 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models in February 2003, and Stellantis did the same for 276,000 2005-2010 Dodge and Chrysler models.

The NHTSA maintains a comprehensive list of manufacturers and vehicles affected by Takata airbag recalls. Owners of older vehicles can check whether theirs is equipped with Takata airbags by entering its serial number on the dedicated NHTSA website page.

