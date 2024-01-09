Las Vegas, NV - The Sony Honda Mobility group, made up of the electronics giant and the familiar Japanese manufacturer, is at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 to present an updated version of the Afeela concept it plans to bring to market by the end of the decade.

Aesthetically, the Afeela is exactly the same as the last time we met it. It's underneath that the evolution and development take place. The group is optimistic it will be able to deliver the first units of the EV in 2026.

Afeela concept at CES Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

The all-electric car will not be self-driving. It will benefit from the driving aids that Honda already offers, but the company has not yet worked on developing new technologies that could take the model to another level of autonomous driving. Instead, the focus is on developing a driver-centric vehicle.

Honda has previously stated that self-driving cars will one day be the norm, but for now, it's status quo.

What will be new with this product are the experiences it open up to occupants, thanks in particular to a partnership with Epic games. We can expect an advanced entertainment and multimedia interface, complete with, you guessed it, games.

Need we remind you that Sony is maker of the PlayStation platform? Fun fact: when the car was unveiled on Monday, it was steered onto the platform using a PlayStation controller.

Will the Sony-Honda Afeela actually see the light of day? Well it appears much closer to reality than when Sony first presented the model at CES back in 2020.

Last year, also at CES, the partnership with Honda was announced, along with the Afeela name for the brand.

The all-electric Afeela concept Photo: Sony Honda Mobility