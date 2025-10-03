That vaunted new electric era for Dodge is, to put it simply, dead in the water. According to a report by Mopar Insiders, Stellantis has ended development of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, an 800-volt version that was meant to embody the brand's electric future.

This model was intended to replace the iconic Challenger, which was retired in 2024, and to mark the transition to electrified performance. But in 2025, the strategy has shifted: electric is taking a back seat, and gasoline powertrains are once again the priority.

A clear signal: Gasoline first

Suppliers contacted by Mopar Insiders say the Banshee version has been officially canceled. This leaves the Scat Pack version as the only electric Charger in development, following the discontinuation of the entry-level R/T model.

On Dodge's official website, the signals are telling: ICE models are front and centre, the inline-6 engine is highlighted, while the electric versions are almost no longer mentioned. Even the term "electric" has disappeared from promotional content, replaced by the vaguer word "electrified."

| Photo: Dodge

A strategy influenced by the political context

Stellantis has acknowledged it is reviewing its product strategy to better "meet consumer demand," while also announcing the return of the high-performance SRT division. The decision to emphasize gasoline coincides with a U.S. political climate that is less favourable to electric vehicles.

The cancellation of the Charger Banshee also comes after the abandonment of the Ram REV and the plug-in hybrid Jeep Gladiator, which calls into question the group's entire 800-volt architecture development.

A risky bet for the future

In the short term, this repositioning could allow Stellantis to better align with current buying trends, as many consumers in the U.S. are still hesitant to switch to electric, and no longer motivated by any EV incentives.

But in the long term, this choice carries a significant risk. The shift to electrification is inevitable on a global scale, and when demand for EVs regains momentum, Stellantis could find itself seriously behind. Betting on internal combustion engines today could leave the company unprepared when the gasoline era really does wind down.