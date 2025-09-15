Ram is putting its electrified pickup eggs in one basket, with the announcement that it is cancelling its long-planned and long-delayed all-electric pickup truck. The upcoming Ramcharger range-extended PHEV is still going ahead but will change names, taking on the 1500 REV moniker intended for the BEV.

This is certainly not a shocking move given current market realities and recent decisional trends at Stellantis. Under new boss Anthony Filosa, the auto giant has clearly taken notice of the sales struggles experienced by competing all-electric trucks on the market, notably from Ford and GM but also indie manufacturer Rivian. It is thus pulling the plug on its planned entry into that segment.

Announced back in 2023, the all-electric truck had already been pushed back twice, first to 2026 and then to 2027. Now it is off the docket altogether.

The Ram Ramcharger, now rebaptized the 2027 Ram 1500 REV | Photo: Ram

Meet the new 1500 REV

Stellantis must like this name, however, because it is moving it over to affix it to the (formerly named) Ramcharger PHEV with range extender. And it will be fully on the shoulders of that upcoming pickup that Stellantis places its hopes, at least in the short term. Clearly, Ram sees an open lane for its upcoming hybrid truck – it will be the only pluggable pickup on the North American market when it debuts.

When it does launch, the new 1500 REV will use a 3.6 Pentastar V6 engine but only as a generator to recharge the 92-kWh battery that actually moves the vehicle’s wheels. It’s expected the model will have a total range of 1,110 km and an all-electric range of some 230 km. Production of the 2027 Ram 1500 REV plug-in truck is set to start in the first half of 2026.