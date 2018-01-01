Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Alfa Romeo going full electric from 2027

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When filing its latest results last week, Stellantis shared some of its electrification plans and one of them was about the Alfa Romeo brand. By the way, the italian division will be the first one from Stellantis (which has 14) to go all-electric.

Better still, the operation will be completed before 2027.

What is surprising is not the fact that Alfa Romeo goes electric, but that it is the first in the family to do so. Alfa Romeo is not the most visible brand within Stellantis and at the same time, it is also one of the most traditional; one would have expected her to be the last to switch.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
The first vehicle without a combustion engine has of course not been announced at this stage. It's safe to guess, however, that it takes the shape of an SUV and possibly of compact or subcompact dimensions. Think BMW X1 or X3 for example. It will probably also share its platform with other products from the empire, whether from Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep or Dodge. This first battery-powered creation is expected by 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo is working to bring us the Tonale, a plug-in hybrid model that was already postponed. This time, neither the pandemic nor the microchip crisis can be blamed. It was Jean-Philippe Imparato, the head of Alfa Romeo, who was not happy with the hybrid electric system. It had to go back to the drawing board. The Tonale will share its structure with a future Jeep and should arrive at the start of next year.

Here is an interesting note, Opel will switch to all-electric in 2028 and Fiat will follow in 2030. We can therefore guess that the brands offered here in North America (Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge) will still offer gasoline powered (total or partial) vehicles until the end of the decade.

You May Also Like

The Tesla Cybertruck delayed until 2022

The Tesla Cybertruck delayed until 2022

Tesla is forced to delay the arrival of his Cybertruck. Rather than launching the pickup truck towards the end of this year, production will begin somewhere ...

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

Kia Niro EV Long-Term Review, Part 2

Kia Niro EV Long-Term Review, Part 2

Auto123 puts the Kia Niro EV to the long-term test. Today, part 2: Electric cars, a new idea with a long history.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Toyota GR Supra
BMW recalls the… Toyota Supra!
Article
2022 Nissan Frontier
Is Nissan working on an electric small pickup...
Article
Lamborghini Countach
Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 