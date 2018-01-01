Alfa Romeo going full electric from 2027

When filing its latest results last week, Stellantis shared some of its electrification plans and one of them was about the Alfa Romeo brand. By the way, the italian division will be the first one from Stellantis (which has 14) to go all-electric.

Better still, the operation will be completed before 2027.

What is surprising is not the fact that Alfa Romeo goes electric, but that it is the first in the family to do so. Alfa Romeo is not the most visible brand within Stellantis and at the same time, it is also one of the most traditional; one would have expected her to be the last to switch.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!



The first vehicle without a combustion engine has of course not been announced at this stage. It's safe to guess, however, that it takes the shape of an SUV and possibly of compact or subcompact dimensions. Think BMW X1 or X3 for example. It will probably also share its platform with other products from the empire, whether from Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep or Dodge. This first battery-powered creation is expected by 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo is working to bring us the Tonale, a plug-in hybrid model that was already postponed. This time, neither the pandemic nor the microchip crisis can be blamed. It was Jean-Philippe Imparato, the head of Alfa Romeo, who was not happy with the hybrid electric system. It had to go back to the drawing board. The Tonale will share its structure with a future Jeep and should arrive at the start of next year.

Here is an interesting note, Opel will switch to all-electric in 2028 and Fiat will follow in 2030. We can therefore guess that the brands offered here in North America (Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge) will still offer gasoline powered (total or partial) vehicles until the end of the decade.