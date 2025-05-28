Stellantis, Amazon Pull Plug on SmartCockpit Project

The ambitious partnership between auto giant Stellantis and Amazon, aimed at transforming the in-car experience through a connected software platform, is quietly going off life support, both companies confirmed to Reuters.

Launched in 2022, the SmartCockpit project promised to make the car's interior a true extension of the home, with driver detection, personalized climate control, navigation settings and even smart home control. But like several technological initiatives by traditional automakers, the project faltered in the face of the complexities of automotive software development.

A dream of a connected cockpit fades

At its launch, Carlos Tavares, then CEO of Stellantis, described a vision of SmartCockpit as a tool to make his vehicles "the most coveted place, even when stationary." Amazon saw it as a springboard for other automotive partnerships.

But since Tavares' departure, and with the appointment of Antonio Filosa to lead the group this week, priorities seem to have shifted, especially in the context of Stellantis stock falling by 40 percent in 2024, weighed down by anemic North American sales.

| Photo: Stellantis / Amazon

Legacy automakers' troubles with software

This experience demonstrates once again that legacy automakers struggle to integrate next-generation digital systems. While newer companies like Tesla and BYD innovate at lightning speed, Stellantis has to contend with dozens of models spread across 14 brands, a complex supply chain and a fragmented software architecture.

Even Ford recently ended its next-generation electric architecture, citing excessive costs. Meanwhile, GM and Volkswagen are trying to recruit talent from Silicon Valley to catch up.

A predictable, but low-key end – and no hard feelings

No specific reason was given for the mothballing of the SmartCockpit project, other than a mutual desire to focus on solutions more aligned with each company's new strategies. Meanwhile, the connection between Amazon and Stellantis remains active on other initiatives.

The car of the future may have to wait a little longer before becoming as intelligent as we hoped.