• A leaked document spills some beans on Stellantis' plans for electrification in North America

As part of the ratification process for the agreement in principle reached between Stellantis and the UAW (United Associated Workers), a leaked document outlining some of the automakers’ plans for the next several years surfaced online, as reported by Car and Driver.

The document reveals Stellantis' production plans in the U.S. for the next few years, in effect providing the automaker's roadmap for how it plans to transition its range of larger models to electric power.

The electric Wrangler

A number of nuggets stand out, including that the Jeep Wrangler is to go electric in 2028. Until then, the current model is set to be assembled at Stellantis’ Toledo plant. The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid version is scheduled for an upgrade in 2025.

The next-generation Wrangler, codenamed J70 is planned for a 2028 debut. It is presented as electric, but also as a plug-in hybrid. That PHEV will be configured differently, however, operating more like a series hybrid where the engine serves as a generator to recharge the battery rather than powering the wheels.

The Jeep Gladiator Photo: Jeep

What about the Gladiator?

The Wrangler's cousin, the Gladiator pickup, will be partially electrified by 2025. The next generation of the model won’t be produced in Toledo, however. Instead, Stellantis is going to invest in its Belvidere plant (saved by union negotiations) to assemble there new mid-size pickups, as of 2027. The plural implies that more than one brand is involved in this case. We're guessing it will be Jeep and Dodge.

We even have information on estimated production: between 80,000 and 100,000 units per year.

The Wagoneers

Other models are mentioned in the document. In 2025, the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will receive a refresh, followed by a second update for 2027. Meanwhile, a new range-extending plug-in hybrid variant of these models will be built at the Warren truck assembly plant starting in 2025. All-electric versions of these SUVs are scheduled to debut in 2027.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV Photo: Ram

The Ram 1500 REV

As for the electric Ram 1500 REV, it will be produced in Sterling Heights and should launch towards the end of 2024. The document indicates that there will also be a extended-range model, something already confirmed by the company's CEO.

The gasoline-engine version of the Ram 1500 pickup will also be upgraded in 2024.

Grand Cherokee and Durango

The Jeep Grand Cherokee will continue its career as is until 2027, with a refresh planned for 2024. A next-generation model will be launched in 2027, and according to the document, both gasoline-powered and electric versions are planned. As for its cousin the Dodge Durango, a new vintage is expected in 2026 with both gas-engine and battery-powered variants.

The document makes no mention of the Jeep Recon, presented last year and due to arrive in 2024, nor of the Wagoneer S concept, revealed at the same time.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Photo: Dodge

The company's models built overseas were not the focus of particular attention in the leaked document. The same applies to the EV planned as a replacement for the departing Charger and Challenger, as assembly is planned to take place in Canada.