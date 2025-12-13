Some Stellantis Brands Might Be in Peril

Stellantis is going through a period of deep self-assessment. Since the abrupt departure of Carlos Tavares, new boss Antonio Filosa has established what he calls an "emergency room" to relaunch a group that needs to regain momentum. And there’s little mincing of words involved. The new focus is on volume, accessible pricing and a simplified lineup. Gone is the intensive cost-cutting strategy that characterized the Tavares era.

Regaining volume, not just margins

Filosa inherited a difficult situation, the group's U.S. sales plunging by 15 percent last year. According to Reuters, he now wants to exceed analysts' forecasts by focusing on more affordable models, even if it means sacrificing some margins.

The first signs are encouraging. In the third quarter of 2025, Stellantis recorded its first gain in eight quarters. Filosa is talking of an adjusted operating margin target of 6 to 8 percent in the medium and long terms, but experts remain skeptical: they don’t expect more than 5 percent before 2027.

| Photo: Ram

A complete reversal

The new strategy overturns several controversial decisions made by the former management. It includes scaling back electric goals deemed too ambitious, bringing back the Hemi V8 to satisfy North American customers, and simplifying the lineup based on real demand rather than regulatory pressure.

The political context also favours Stellantis: the easing of federal emissions standards under Donald Trump offers the manufacturer a much less restrictive environment.

Too many brands? Antonio Filosa preparing a triage

Stellantis has 14 brands. Too many, according to several observers. Reuters reports that Filosa is reviewing each one, and some might not survive. DS and Lancia, in particular, will have to quickly prove their relevance.

Beyond possible cuts, Stellantis's management wants to re-establish a solid link with customers and dealers, after years of a strategy focused almost exclusively on margins.

2026, the year of truth

Stellantis is in a high-stakes game. The Filosa plan could well revitalize the Jeep and Ram brands, the group's natural engines in North America. The perspective of the European "branch" of the automotive giant might be somewhat different, however. And it remains to be seen whether the cure of simplification and pragmatism will be enough to right a ship that has been listing for some time now.