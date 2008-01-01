Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Peugeot Not Returning to North America After All

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In 2016, the PSA Group (Peugeot Société Anonyme) announced plans to bring the Peugeot brand back to North America within 10 years. This week, Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis Group (which includes PSA and FCA - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) stated the obvious, which is that much has changed since then. The planned return is no longer planned.

“For the time being, I don't think that is part of the things that we want to prioritize for the next time window. I think it's better that we funnel the talent, the capital, and the engineering capability of our Stellantis company to the existing brands to improve what needs to be improved and to accelerate where we need to accelerate because we already have a very strong presence in this market.”

- Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

Stellantis does already has a strong market share in the United States, of course. The priority is to increase the market shares of the Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brands. This is particularly the case with Chrysler, which currently only offers the aging 300 sedan in addition to the Pacifica and Grand Caravan vans (the latter is known in the US as Voyager).

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Chrysler sales have declined in recent years, from 300,000 units five years ago to approximately 110,000 in 2020. These results, combined with the change in ownership, have sent rumours flying in all directions about the future of the nearly 100-year-old brand. Carlos Tavares was reassuring in this regard, suggesting that Chrysler was here to stay and that it would be reinvented instead.

“We consider that this brand is one of the three historical pillars of Stellantis [Fiat and Peugeot are the other two], and of course we are eager, and I am eager, to give this brand a future,” declared Tavares.

The ink on the agreement between PSA and FCA has only just dried, so we can expect to see more announcements in the coming months. There will be changes, but for now, we now know that Peugeot is not coming here, but that Chrysler is – probably – staying.

You May Also Like

Is Chrysler’s Existence in Peril?

Is Chrysler’s Existence in Peril?

With the merger of the PSA and FCA groups now official, the future of some brands suddenly appears less certain. And many eyes are turning first to Chrysler,...

Grand Caravan Stays in Canada, But Moves From Dodge to Chrysler

Grand Caravan Stays in Canada, But Moves From Dodge to Ch...

The name Grand Caravan will remain in Canada in 2021 despite the disappearance of the model we known it. Starting next year, we'll be referring to what will ...

Peugeot Back in North America Sooner Than Planned?

Peugeot Back in North America Sooner Than Planned?

Peugeot might be returning to North America sooner than expected, maybe as early as 2022, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Previously the French au...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Raphaël Lessard
Meeting With Raphaël Lessard: the 2020 Season...
Article
2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022...
Article
Toyota Promises Two EVs, One New PHEV for 2022
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 