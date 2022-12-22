• Stellantis shared its plans for the CES show set for Las Vegas in early January.

• The all-electric Ram 1500 will be shown in concept form at this CES.

• Big boss Carlos Tavares will also offer an update on Stellantis' vision for the coming years.

The year 2022 is coming to an end, which means we're already starting to look at what 2023 has in store in the automotive world.

Once the calendar flips to January, we won't have to wait long for a first bit of news, because the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a tremendous platform for manufacturers.

The show, once the purview of technology, has become an important automotive gathering given the technological makeup of modern vehicles.

Stellantis recently announced what it will be showcasing at the event, which runs from January 5-8.

The company, which is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2038, will have its CEO, Carlos Tavares, speak at CES at the invitation of the organizers. Tavares will present an updated version of Stellantis' vision for electrification.

He had this to share, in advance of CES.

“We will be showcasing the best of our technology at CES to delight our customers and address the world's biggest challenge today, the fight against climate change. You'll see how we envision electrified and emission-free propulsion, how our software makes mobility easier and safer, and how sustainability is embedded in all our decisions. Our drive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038 is at the heart of our priorities.”

Otherwise, several vehicles will be on hand, including the Peugeot Inception concept making its debut, which will be presented by Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson. We'll also see the Ram 1500 Revolution, the electric version of the automaker's pickup truck, in concept form. The model will be revealed by Mike Koval, Ram's CEO.

As for the Peugeut Inception concept, it will give an idea of the brand's future styling direction, both outside and inside with a cockpit that reinvents the automotive experience and rethinks space and the way cockpits are designed.

For its part, Jeep will continue its offensive to promote its 4xe line of EVs, which feature innovative new 4x4 systems. The division plans to have 100 percent of its models equipped with an electrified variant by 2025.

As for Chrysler, it will preview the first North American applications of Stellantis' new connectivity tools. It will also share the latest developments on its first electric vehicle, due in 2025. The division plans to offer a full range of electric models starting in 2028.

At Dodge, the Charger Daytona SRT concept will of course be on hand, as it was in Detroit and Los Angeles earlier this year. That model is set to replace the Charger and Challenger, which will be in their final year in 2023.

Even Fiat will be at the party, this time to present the FIAT Metaverse Store, an interactive showroom powered by the world's metaverse.

