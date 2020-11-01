Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Stellantis Idling Ontario Plants July 12 Due to Chip Shortage

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Stellantis announced today that it is halting production for certain weeks in July and August at its Ontario plants in Windsor and Brampton due to the ongoing shortage of microchips used for several components of its vehicles.

Both plants will go idle the week of July 12. Brampton’s facility will also be idle the weeks of July 19 and 26, while the Windsor factory will shut down the weeks of August 16 and 23.

The company’s Windsor plant is where the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Grand Caravan models are assembled for the Canadian market. The plant also builds the Chrysler Voyager minivan for the U.S.. The Brampton plant handles assembly of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, as well as the Chrysler 300.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry.”

- Stellantis statement

The announcement came a week after Ford confirmed a new deal with suppliers to get much-needed microchips for its popular F-150 truck, and it shows how carmakers continue to struggle to deal with the production delays caused by the worldwide shortage of chips.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Windsor assembly plant
Photo: Stellantis
The Windsor assembly plant

You May Also Like

The new Dodge Challengers start to roll off the line

The new Dodge Challengers start to roll off the line

If you're one of the lucky ones waiting to take delivery of your new 2008 Dodge Challenger, then I've got some good news for you. I've just returned from the...

Dodge Challenger to call Brampton its home

Dodge Challenger to call Brampton its home

The latest re-incarnation of a classic American muscle-car will take place right here in Canada, according to a news release from Chrysler this week. Their B...

GM Will Build Pickup Trucks in Canada

GM Will Build Pickup Trucks in Canada

As part of a new deal with the Unifor union and to meet strong demand for its pickups, GM will move part of their production to Canada. Some variants of the ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
A Subaru, in the snow
Subaru Marks Milestone of 20 Million AWD Vehi...
Article
2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
Jeep Teases 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV
Article
Dodge Challenger
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Successful Test for a Flying ...
Video
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverad...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 