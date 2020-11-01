Stellantis announced today that it is halting production for certain weeks in July and August at its Ontario plants in Windsor and Brampton due to the ongoing shortage of microchips used for several components of its vehicles.

Both plants will go idle the week of July 12. Brampton’s facility will also be idle the weeks of July 19 and 26, while the Windsor factory will shut down the weeks of August 16 and 23.

The company’s Windsor plant is where the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Grand Caravan models are assembled for the Canadian market. The plant also builds the Chrysler Voyager minivan for the U.S.. The Brampton plant handles assembly of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, as well as the Chrysler 300.

“Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry.” - Stellantis statement

The announcement came a week after Ford confirmed a new deal with suppliers to get much-needed microchips for its popular F-150 truck, and it shows how carmakers continue to struggle to deal with the production delays caused by the worldwide shortage of chips.

