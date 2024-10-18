Stellantis is recalling its Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale models, both introduced in 2023, due to a problem with the brakes.

According to Transport Canada's website, "on certain vehicles, the brake pedal may break during braking. Should this occur, the driver may not be able to apply the brakes."

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Transport Canada's counterpart, indicates that vehicles may unexpectedly lose their braking function.

The problem involves the brake pedal itself, which could collapse and deprive the driver of braking function. The recall, officially announced on October 9, affects 21,069 vehicles from the 2024 and 2025 model-years in North America (with 2,280 units affected in Canada).







According to NHTSA, only 5 percent of the recalled vehicles are affected by the defect. However, there is no room for chance, as a problem with brakes that stop working can prove fatal on the road. The company emphasizes that the parking brake can be used as a backup.

"The inability to apply the brakes while driving can cause an accident without warning. In this case, the electronic parking brake located on the centre console can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop."

Stellantis says the automatic emergency braking system will engage if it senses an imminent collision, regardless of whether the brake pedal is depressed.

The company has recorded only one accident related to this defect, and fortunately, it did not result in injury or death.

The fix is straightforward. The company must notify owners by mail and ask them to visit a dealer to have the brake pedal lever reinforced.