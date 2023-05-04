• The iSeeCars group has compiled a list of the vehicles most likely to reach 400,000 km in their lifetime.

• Toyota and Honda have several models in the top 15.

• Heavy-duty pickups from Ford and GM are well-represented on this list.

With the price of cars these days, it's more important than ever to get a car that lasts. Buying a model isn't an investment (unless you're going for a future collector's item), but there are ways to recoup every dollar spent by choosing a vehicle that's more likely to last a long time.

A very long time, ideally.

Toyota Tundra Photo: Toyota

That's what makes the latest iSeeCars Group study so interesting, as it lists the models most likely to make it to 250,000 miles, or about 400,000 km. Of course, most models can make it to that milestone if they're well-maintained, but some have a harder time because they're simply less durable or built to last.

The sample that iSeeCars relies on covers more than 260 million vehicles sold in the United States between 2012 and 2022. The analysis attempts to determine which products are most likely to survive high mileage.

What stands out is the strong presence of Toyota and Honda models. That's not exactly a surprise - the Japanese brands have long benefited from a strong reputation for reliability. Ford also shows that it is capable of making ultra-strong pickup trucks, as does General Motors.

This list is worth what it's worth. What is certain is that as a buyer, I would be more interested in a used vehicle that is on this list. For example, a low-mileage Toyota Avalon bought at a discount could be an excellent purchase.

In general terms, this study confirms that some automakers seem to have a better handle on building durable vehicles. Although, not necessarily for all of their models. This shows that if a manufacturer wants to put out a durable product, they can do it, even if some of the other models in their lineup don't stand the test of time.

Ford Super Duty F350 Photo: Ford

Here is the list of models that have the best chance (with the percentage) of reaching the 400,000 km mark.

1. Ford F-350 Super Duty. 49,1 %



2. Toyota Land Cruiser. 47,9 %



3. Toyota Tundra. 47,9 %



4. Toyota Sequoia 47,1 %



5 Ford F-250 Super Duty. 43,6 %



6. Honda Pilot. 42,7 %



7. Toyota Tacoma 41,7 %



8. GMC Sierra 2500 HD. 41,3 %



9. Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. 41,2 %



10. Toyota 4Runner. 41,0 %



11. Toyota Avalon 33,1 %



12. Chevrolet Silverado 1500. 31,0 %



13. Acura MDX 29,2 %



14. Honda Element 27,8 %



15. Honda CR-V 27,5 %

Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: Toyota

