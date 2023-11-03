A First Image of the 2025 Subaru Forester?

Subaru will be active at the Los Angeles Auto Show with at least one reveal, and Auto123 will be there. While the company is mum about what model it will pull a drape off of, it has just given us a first teaser image.

All indications are the lucky winner is the next-generation Forester. That would be the logical choice, because for one thing this SUV is the oldest model in the Subaru lineup.

The image shared by the manufacturer reveals little, apart from showing a new wheel design. But the blurry body panels in the background clearly hint at a refreshed SUV and not a sedan. Could be the Ascent, but it’s more likely the Forester.

2023 Subaru Forester Sport Photo: D.Boshouwers

Now, we shouldn’t expect anything transformative with this model. Forester buyers are loyal and like the style and format the company offers them. And we know that Subaru has always been a traditionalist when it comes to redesigning its vehicles. The next Forester should be easy to recognize.

Barring any surprises, the platform should be the same, and the main changes will concern adjustments to the chassis, styling and interior. Mechanically, the return of the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is anticipated. The brand's all-wheel drive system, one of the industry's benchmarks, will continue to be the model's main selling point.

A Wilderness variant is also expected, an approach recently introduced across the brand. With its distinctive styling elements, increased ground clearance and all-terrain tires, it's a big hit with enthusiasts.

Inside, we can expect to see the most recent improvements to the brand's other vehicles make their way aboard the 2025 Forester. We therefore anticipate a larger multimedia screen and more driving aids packed into the brand's EyeSight system, as well as new colour, fabric and upholstery options and so on.

We'll know a little more in two weeks' time, more precisely at the Los Angeles Auto Show press day on November 16. In fact, we think we'll learn all about it the day before, at a Subaru event taking place as part of the LA show.

Auto123 will be on hand to gather all the details.