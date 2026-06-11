Subaru is recalling its top-selling crossover following reports of sunroof glass panels flying off vehicles while in motion. The safety campaign covers 69,663 brand-new, 2026 model-year Forester and Forester Hybrid SUVs in the United States. There’s no word for the moment on how many - if any - vehicles in Canada are affected.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall population includes 65,656 combustion-only models and 4,007 Forester Hybrids manufactured between June 19, 2025, and March 17, 2026.

While the recall blankets nearly 70,000 units, Subaru estimates that only 2.9 percent of these vehicles actually suffer from the manufacturing defect.

The problem

The problem has its roots in the assembly process managed by supplier Webasto Roof Systems. Investigations revealed that the solid glass panel may not have been properly bonded to the sunroof's sliding frame. The issue does not stem from a faulty primer or bonding agent itself, but rather from how the adhesive was applied.

Over time, the improper application causes the structural bond to weaken, creating a hazard where the glass panel could completely detach from the roof while the vehicle is being driven, substantially increasing the risk of a highway crash.

Subaru Forester | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru of America began investigating the hazard on February 26, 2026, after receiving a technical report of a detached glass panel. By the end of April, following a joint review of production records with the supplier, the automaker identified three separate field incidents in the U.S. market between February and March. Fortunately, none of the reported incidents have resulted in collisions or injuries.

The solution

Dealers will inspect the power moonroof assembly for proper adhesion. If the bonding is found to be inadequate, technicians will replace the glass panel assembly with an updated version completely free of charge.

Subaru points out that it corrected the assembly flaw in its production line on March 10, 2026. For vehicles already on the road, dealerships have received electronic notice of the issue, and owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed by July 24, 2026.