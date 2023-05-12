Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Plans Four New Electric Models by 2026

All four are expected to be offered in North America

•    Subaru will launch four new electric models by the end of 2026.

•    The automaker wants to increase its EV production capacity to 400,000 units by the end of 2028.

•    By 2030, Subaru hopes to have 40 percent of its global sales consist of electrified models.

Subaru is introducing its first all-electric model this year with the Solterra, an SUV developed in partnership with Toyota and which is a close cousin of that brand’s new bZ4X EV. But as expected, this is just the beginning for the Japanese automaker as it prepares to accelerate the pace of electrification.

A report by Automotive News indicates that the company aims to ramp up capacity and build 400,000 electric vehicles per year starting in 2028. To that end, it plans to add a second EV production line in Japan. And to provide enough product to keep those assembly lines humming, Subaru will launch four new electric SUVs by the end of 2026.

Blue 2023 Subaru Solterra
Blue 2023 Subaru Solterra
Photo: D.Boshouwers

North American Subaru fans rejoice, for it’s expected all of the new models will be sold here. At least that's what CEO Atsushi Osaki said, at the same time that he as was announcing that Subaru’s operating profit nearly tripled in the fiscal year that ended March 31.

The new assembly line dedicated to all-electric vehicles will be added in 2027 at the Oizumi plant. It will be capable of spitting out 200,000 vehicles per year. The line at the nearby Yajima plant will have the same capacity starting in 2026.

Subaru hopes to sell 200,000 electric vehicles on an annual basis from 2026. Its battery supply will be through its partnership with Toyota. By 2030, the company hopes to have 40 percent of its global sales from electrified models.

