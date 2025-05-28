• Subaru announces price increases for most of its models in the U.S.

Mid-year price increases weren't common practice a few years ago, but we're seeing more and more manufacturers make adjustments as summer approaches.

Add Subaru to that list for the United States.

Subaru raises prices

It’s impossible not to make a connection between the announced increases and the reality on the ground, which is to say U.S. import tariffs on vehicles and parts. Subaru is cautious in its statements. A brand spokesperson would say only that the adjustments reflect "current market conditions."

We'll let you draw your own conclusions, but looking at the price increases on some models, it's difficult not to link the two realities. Specifically, Subaru's American-produced vehicles will see their prices climb from $750 to $2,055 USD, depending on the model. A $2,000 readjustment in the middle of the year is not typical.

We contacted Subaru Canada to find out if increases can be expected here. We will update you when we receive a response from the company.

The Subaru Forester e-Boxer, at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

To Car and Driver, the company stated the following regarding the price increases: "The changes were made to offset increased costs while maintaining a strong value proposition for the customer. Subaru prices are not based on the country of origin of its products."

Affected models and price increases

Regarding the increases, some are modest, some less so, and only the all-electric Solterra is spared. Here is the breakdown:

- Crosstrek / Impreza - $750 USD

- Ascent - $2,055 USD

- BRZ / WRX - $2,000 USD

- Outback - $1,715 to $1,820 USD

- Forester - $1,075 to $1,600 USD

Recall that Ford also increased the prices of three of its models earlier this month. In its case, it made clear the increases were a direct result of the import tariffs.

Whatever the reason, ultimately it's consumers who will have to pay more.