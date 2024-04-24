Subaru has announced that 2025 will mark the end for its Legacy sedan. The model has been offered since 1989. In fact, it arrived before what is considered its wagon variant, the Outback SUV (although a true wagon Legacy was also offered in the early generations of the model).

In total, six generations have succeeded each other. In the United States alone, the company has sold 1.3 million units of the Legacy. However, in recent years, sales have been declining and new Legacys have become a rare sight on the roads. The company's decision is thus not a surprise.

Subaru is taking it in stride, stating that although the Legacy is the oldest model in the lineup, its departure reflects the evolution of the car market towards utility vehicles, as well as Subaru's transition to electrification. To give you an idea, the company sold around 25,000 Legacys last year, compared to 160,000 Outbacks.

The Subaru Legacy, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru has confirmed a plan to produce eight all-electric models by the end of 2028, which means that seven will be added to the Solterra, the only one currently offered. Three SUVs are expected to be introduced in 2026.

The 2025 Subaru Legacy will arrive at dealerships this spring. In the United States, it’s announced at the same price as the 2024 model, which is a good sign for Canada.

Eyes will now turn inevitably to the Impreza, which is the car version of the Crosstrek SUV. Its position is less precarious than that of the Legacy, but compared to the Crosstrek, its sales are lower - 34,000 units compared to 159,000. It’s expected to survive longer due to the fact that the WRX sports car remains a signature product for Subaru.

Nevertheless, we’ll have one less four-door car to kick around after 2025.