Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Sales Record for the Subaru Outback in Canada

2023 Subaru Outback
Photo: V.Aubé
The Outback meets many of the criteria Canadian buyers are looking for. Automotive expert , Updated:

•    The Subaru Outback has just had its best month ever in terms of sales across Canada.

Subaru Canada reports a record month for the Outback. 1,829 units were delivered in July, compared with 1,464 for the same period in 2022. And this rise can’t be attributed to pandemic-related slowdowns the year before – 2022 saw relatively robust sales overall in the industry. 

For the Outback, July followed another record month in June. Things are going rather well for this model, let's say. 

During the month of July, adding the other models in the catalog, Subaru managed to sell 5,133 units in the country, an increase of 63.3 percent over last year, according to the manufacturer. Since the start of the year, sales have passed the 30,000 mark, around 5,000 more than last year over the same period, for a gain of around 20 percent. 

2023 Subaru Outback Onyx
2023 Subaru Outback Onyx
Photo: Subaru

At Subaru Canada, the mood is understandably upbeat. Tomohiro Kubota, Chairman, President and CEO, had this to say about the company's good results on Canadian soil: 

"So far, Subaru Canada is having an exceptional summer. We hope to end the summer on a high note and build on our momentum in the fall and winter, seasons in which our vehicles stand out in the Canadian climate thanks to their unsurpassed safety and capabilities."

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
Photo: D.Boshouwers

From this author

Toyota Corolla
A Toyota Corolla Pickup Truck Is Again the Su...
Article
2024 Acura ZDX
2024 Acura ZDX to be unveiled August 17 in Mo...
Article
Tesla Model 3
NHTSA Investigates Tesla Model 3 and Model Y ...
Article
More from this author

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 