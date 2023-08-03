New Sales Record for the Subaru Outback in Canada

• The Subaru Outback has just had its best month ever in terms of sales across Canada.

Subaru Canada reports a record month for the Outback. 1,829 units were delivered in July, compared with 1,464 for the same period in 2022. And this rise can’t be attributed to pandemic-related slowdowns the year before – 2022 saw relatively robust sales overall in the industry.

For the Outback, July followed another record month in June. Things are going rather well for this model, let's say.

During the month of July, adding the other models in the catalog, Subaru managed to sell 5,133 units in the country, an increase of 63.3 percent over last year, according to the manufacturer. Since the start of the year, sales have passed the 30,000 mark, around 5,000 more than last year over the same period, for a gain of around 20 percent.

2023 Subaru Outback Onyx Photo: Subaru

At Subaru Canada, the mood is understandably upbeat. Tomohiro Kubota, Chairman, President and CEO, had this to say about the company's good results on Canadian soil:

"So far, Subaru Canada is having an exceptional summer. We hope to end the summer on a high note and build on our momentum in the fall and winter, seasons in which our vehicles stand out in the Canadian climate thanks to their unsurpassed safety and capabilities."