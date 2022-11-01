Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Outback Tallies Best Sales Month Ever in Canada

•    Subaru Canada announces a new monthly sales record for its Outback model.

•    The Outback has received the highest safety ratings from the IIHS for 15 years now.

•    In November, Subaru Canada sold 1,424 Outbacks, 4.6 percent more than the previous best mark, set in April 2022.

If you're under the impression you're seeing more Subaru Outbacks on Canadian roads than ever before, that’s not your imagination. The model has never been more popular in the country. 

In that regard, Subaru Canada had some good news to share. Its wagon-slash-crossover had its best-ever month in the country in November, selling 1,424 units. Compared to the last record month, April 2022, that’s an increase of 4.6 percent. 

Subaru also points out that compared to the same month last year, it sold 78 percent more Outback in Canada. We do have to be keep in mind when looking at recent sales figures that the pandemic wreaked its havoc and supply-chain issues made themselves felt over the past 2-3 years.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - Devant
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - Devant

Still, one trend that emerges from all of this is that Canadians do love the Outback. 

Overall, Subaru sold 3,881 vehicles in November, a 13.8-percent jump over last year. The Forester, Legacy and WRX models also saw sales increases over the same period in 2021, but no one model progressed as much as the Outback.

What makes the model so popular? Clearly, buyers love its generous cargo space and competent all-wheel drive, but it's also popular with consumers because of the safety it offers with the Eyesight system. In fact, for the 15th year in a row, the model has received the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). 

See also: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1

Photos:Subaru
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness pictures
