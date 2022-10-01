Subaru Outback: Record Sales Total for October in Canada

• The Subaru Outback just had its best October ever in Canada in terms of sales.

• Sales were up 19 percent compared to the same month in 2021.

• The 2023 Outback comes with a few changes for the new year, particularly in terms of design.

We know that the Subaru Outback is a very popular model with Canadian consumers. In fact, all Subaru products resonate strongly with motorists in the Great White North. Our winters may just have a little something to do with that.

That’s not the only factor, for sure, but the brand has made itself synonymous with competent all-wheel drive and for all-weather capabilities.

The love affair shows no sign of waning. Subaru’s Outback just had its best October ever in terms of sales, with 1,210 units sold in Canada. That represents an increase of 19 percent over the same month last year. Of course, we need to take into account that everything was still running a bit slowly last year, but the gain is significant.

In fact, October 2020 in the midst of the pandemic was also a very good month for Subaru’s Outback, but even there, this year's numbers are 3.6-percent higher still.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Subaru Outback - Exterior design

The current-generation Outback was introduced in the fall of 2019 for 2020. The time weas thus ripe for an update, and sure enough, a revised model was recently introduced featuring a redesigned fascia and some adjustments to the interior layout, notably to the multimedia system and interface.

The model continues to be a safety benchmark, the 2023 model having again earned the highest Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

“Our Canadian dealers are united in our success. Our award-winning lineup continues to generate excellent results and as winter approaches, we will continue our work to provide Canadian consumers with safe, quality and reliable vehicles.”

- Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada

With winter approaching, the Subaru Outback is maintaining its momentum, and the updates it has been given for the 2023 model-year should only boost sales in the coming months.