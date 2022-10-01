Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Outback: Record Sales Total for October in Canada

•    The Subaru Outback just had its best October ever in Canada in terms of sales.

•    Sales were up 19 percent compared to the same month in 2021.

•    The 2023 Outback comes with a few changes for the new year, particularly in terms of design.

We know that the Subaru Outback is a very popular model with Canadian consumers. In fact, all Subaru products resonate strongly with motorists in the Great White North. Our winters may just have a little something to do with that.

That’s not the only factor, for sure, but the brand has made itself synonymous with competent all-wheel drive and for all-weather capabilities. 

The love affair shows no sign of waning. Subaru’s Outback just had its best October ever in terms of sales, with 1,210 units sold in Canada. That represents an increase of 19 percent over the same month last year. Of course, we need to take into account that everything was still running a bit slowly last year, but the gain is significant. 

In fact, October 2020 in the midst of the pandemic was also a very good month for Subaru’s Outback, but even there, this year's numbers are 3.6-percent higher still. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Subaru Outback - Exterior design
Photo: V.Aubé
2023 Subaru Outback - Exterior design

The current-generation Outback was introduced in the fall of 2019 for 2020. The time weas thus ripe for an update, and sure enough, a revised model was recently introduced featuring a redesigned fascia and some adjustments to the interior layout, notably to the multimedia system and interface. 

The model continues to be a safety benchmark, the 2023 model having again earned the highest Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). 

“Our Canadian dealers are united in our success. Our award-winning lineup continues to generate excellent results and as winter approaches, we will continue our work to provide Canadian consumers with safe, quality and reliable vehicles.”

- Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada

With winter approaching, the Subaru Outback is maintaining its momentum, and the updates it has been given for the 2023 model-year should only boost sales in the coming months. 

2023 Subaru Outback - Steering Wheel
Photo: V.Aubé
2023 Subaru Outback - Steering Wheel

You May Also Like

2023 Subaru Outback First Drive: Two Steps Forward…

2023 Subaru Outback First Drive: Two Steps Forward…

The 2023 Subaru Outback adds a new variant to its lineup, the sporty-looking Onyx. Otherwise, those who were expecting major changes are unfamiliar with Suba...

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 6

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 6

Auto123 puts the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness to the long-term test. Today, part 6, as we give the wagon its report card.

Earth Day 2022: Here Are the 10 (Not Too Expensive) Electric SUVs to Consider

Earth Day 2022: Here Are the 10 (Not Too Expensive) Elect...

To mark Earth Day, Auto123.com presents our idea of the Top 10 electric vehicles in Canada in 2022, more specifically the relatively affordable SUVs that are...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Hyundai Recalls 2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs over...
Article
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: First Outp...
Article
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept
Ram Will Showcase 1500 Revolution Electric Pi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Old Packard Plant in Detroit Is Being Demolished
The Old Packard Plant in Detr...
Video
Mass Tire Punctures on a California highway
Mass Tire Punctures on a Cali...
Video
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 