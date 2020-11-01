Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Next year, Subaru is on track to introduce an all-new model. The Solterra SUV will of course be all-wheel drive, but more notably it will also be all-electric. The model is the latest fruit of Subaru’s collaboration with Toyota, a partnership that has already given us the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 sports cars.

The model is still some ways off – it’s expected this time next year, as a 2023 model. Still, the company decided that it’s never too early to start whipping up interest and anticipation, and so we have the first few images to pick apart.

Recall that the Solterra SUV will be a close cousin of the future Toyota bZ4X, also all-electric.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Subaru Solterra, profile
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, profile

One of the images shows the bumper and the lights, which we now know will follow the Subaru signature. The units are LED and only the amount of logos attached to the tailgate manages to shade them. The new model is eager, it seems, to announce itself to the world.

Also evident is plastic cladding sitting underneath the bumper to give the model an adventurous look... and one in line with the brand's primary mission.

Up front, we note the presence of LED headlights. The cut of the muzzle and grille is actually Toyota's signature, and it's even more obvious in the image of the vehicle’s profile image. However, here we make out a very sloping, even sporty rear cut. Again, the resemblance to the Toyota model is obvious, hardly surprising given the similarities between the BRZ and the 86.

In fact, the main differentiator might be the wheel design. Those offered by Subaru look more-robust and sportier than what we’ve seen on the bZ4X.

Subaru Solterra, headlight
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, headlight
Subaru Solterra, interior
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, interior

Another image shows a dark interior and serves mainly to highlight the screens and the design bases. Most striking is the break with the signature of current Subaru products, for example with the presence of two distinct and imposing screens and a new-looking centre console.

Just below the main screen are touch and haptic controls, in front of a selector that takes the form of a wheel. There’s an undeniable futuristic character to the whole.

Beyond that, we could speculate for a long time on elements visible in the images (materials, equipment, etc.), but we'll have all the answers with the unveiling of the model, which, let's remember, is only scheduled for next year.

Stay tuned.

Subaru Solterra, out in nature
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, out in nature
Subaru Solterra, silhouette
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, silhouette
Subaru Solterra, from above
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, from above
Subaru Solterra, profile img. 2
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, profile img. 2
Subaru Solterra, rear light
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, rear light
Subaru Solterra, badging
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Solterra, badging

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen Confirms ID.8 SUV

Volkswagen has confirmed that another electric SUV will be joining its ID model lineup. The automaker has not confirmed whether the ID.8 will be sold in Nort...

A First Look at the GMC Hummer SUV

A First Look at the GMC Hummer SUV

At a GM marketing presentation last week, the company seems to have given a peek preview of the GMC Hummer SUV version. Unsurprisingly, the Hummer utility mo...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Halts Production of the 2022 Bolt EV
Article
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Subaru Forester Wilderness Appears Ahead of O...
Article
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Corolla Cross Getting Hybrid Variant N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 