2024 Subaru Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

In 2024, Subaru’s main sales pitch to Canadian automotive consumers includes the same qualities as in 2023, and 2022: its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive technology, reliable and versatile vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, etc., etc. The main bit of news this year is that the just-revised Crosstrek now includes a Wilderness model; also noteworthy, the overhaul given the Impreza model. THE CARS Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Impreza RS Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Impreza shows off major enhancements, including a sportier, more dynamic exterior design, and is now offered exclusively as a five-door hatchback. It delivers enhanced performance thanks to a strengthened platform and improved Subaru symmetrical all-wheel drive. EyeSight Driver Assist technology is included as standard, and a new 11.6-inch touchscreen with SUBARU STARLINK is available, offering wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new RS trim level features a 2.5L BOXER engine offering 182 hp, as well as unique styling elements. Versions of the 2024 Subaru Impreza offered in Canada: Convenience, Touring, Sport-Tech, RS See: 2024 Subaru Impreza First Drive: Thriving in Adversity Specifications sheet of the 2024 Subaru Impreza Touring Specifications sheet of the 2024 Subaru Impreza RS Subaru Legacy

2023 Subaru Legacy GT Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Legacy is powered by a 260-hp, 2.5L BOXER engine. Inside we find an 11.6-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. In terms of safety, the Legacy features Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist technology, which includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Only one model is still available, the GT, which boasts an extensive equipment list. Subaru Outback

2024 Subaru Outback Photo: Subaru

The adventure-minded station wagon of the range, the 2024 Outback offers up to 9.5 inches of ground clearance. The model is equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist safety technology and an infotainment system with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, integrating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. The Wilderness version offers enhanced off-road capabilities thanks to off-road tires and an adapted suspension. Two engine options are available: a 182 hp 2.5L BOXER engine and a 260-hp 2.4L turbo BOXER engine available in Wilderness, Limited XT and Premier XT versions. Versions of the 2024 Subaru Outback offered in Canada: Convenience, Touring, Onyx, Limited, Wilderness, Limited XT, Premier XT Specificatios sheet of the 2024 Subaru Outback Onyx Specifications sheet of the 2024 Subaru Outback Wilderness Subaru BRZ

2024 Subaru BRZ Photo: Subaru

The 2024 Subaru BRZ welcomes a new performance-oriented version to its range. The BRZ tS, unveiled at California's Subiefest, offers the best performance and handling ever seen on a BRZ. This is thanks to an STI-tuned suspension and Brembo braking system. The 2024 BRZ tS is also equipped (for the first time on a Subaru model with a manual transmission) with the EyeSight driver assistance system. The model is powered by a 228 hp 2.4L BOXER engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. See: 2024 Subaru BRZ: Return of the tS Version Subaru WRX

2023 Subaru WRX Photo: Subaru