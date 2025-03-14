Subaru and Toyota are continuing their partnership in the field of electric vehicles with the development of two new zero-emission compact SUVs planned for 2026. The new models will complement existing offerings the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

To reduce research and development costs, the new SUVs will be based on the e-TNGA platform, already used by the bZ4X and Solterra. That architecture will allow the two manufacturers to share essential components such as batteries and electric motors, even as they develop distinct designs for each brand.

The Toyota EPU concept | Photo: Toyota

Toyota promises new electric models

Toyota recently presented three new electric vehicle concepts planned by 2026. Among them, two appear to be the production versions of the EPU pickup and the Land Cruiser SE concepts unveiled in 2023. The third model could well be the compact SUV developed with Subaru.

The new SUVs should adopt a more traditional design than the bZ4X and Solterra, with a silhouette close to the future electric Toyota RAV4: sharp front, roof rails and a more vertical rear. Although the two models will share the majority of their elements, Toyota and Subaru should give them their own visual signature, particularly in terms of the grille and headlights.

Production entrusted to Subaru

According to Best Car, the new electric SUVs will be sold in Japan, Europe and North America. Unlike the bZ4X and Solterra assembled at Toyota's Motomachi plant, their production will be handled by Subaru at its Yajima plant in Japan.

Manufacturing is scheduled to start in January 2026.

For Subaru, which currently only offers the Solterra as an electric model, the extended collaboration will allow for growing the EV offering more quickly. In parallel, Toyota, more established in the global electric market with the bZ4X, new CH-R+ and Urban Cruiser, will strengthen its presence in the compact SUV segment.

2024 Subaru Solterra | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Subaru's electric ambitions

In addition to the two EVs being developed in partnership, Subaru has also announced the launch of its first internally developed electric vehicle for 2028. The brand aims for electric vehicles to represent 50 percent of its global sales by 2030.

With the expansion of its electric offering and the support of Toyota, Subaru intends to strengthen its position in a rapidly changing market, while offering models adapted to drivers' expectations in terms of range, performance and design.

The final word

The partnership between Toyota and Subaru continues to bear fruit with the new all-electric compact SUVs planned for 2026. The strategic partnership allows the two manufacturers to offer electric models while optimizing development costs.

With production handled by Subaru in Japan and global marketing, these new models could well become serious alternatives to the leaders of the electric market.