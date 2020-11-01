Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Geneva 2019: Subaru’s VIZIV Adrenaline Concept Makes Debut

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Subaru has rolled out its latest concept in the VUZIV series (named for the concept of Vision for Innovation), this time presenting a Crosstrek-ish SUV with bold black trim, smoked glass and an aerodynamic shape that’s far removed from the boxy Subarus of old.

For the moment we know more about the style elements of the VIZIV Adrenaline than the mechanics that make it go. The vehicle marks the debut of a new style philosophy at Subaru that it dubs ‘Bolder”, which is itself an evolution of the Dynamic X design language that the automaker first presented in 2014.

Photo: Subaru

The model is a five-door crossover sitting higher off the ground, which in effect looks like it could be a harbinger of what the next-gen Crosstrek might look like. The concept’s rear doors are actually half-doors, pickup truck-style. Approach and departure angles have clearly been a focus given the high placement of the small front and rear overhangs.

At the front the wheel arches stretch right onto the front fender, even incorporating the front headlights, which are extremely streamlined. On top the roof is of a contrasting colour, while in the rear the hatch is high and relatively small.

As mentioned, Subaru kept any details regarding the mechanics of the VIZIV Adrenaline Concept to themselves at the presentation today.

Article by Auto123.com

Photo: Subaru

