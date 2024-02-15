GM's Super Cruise system now available for over one million miles

In 2017, General Motors (GM) launched its Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, one of the most effective on the market. At the time, we tested it on the CT6 sedan.

At that time, it was possible to operate the system on some 320,000 km of highways in the US and Canada.

Since then, many improvements have been made to the system, such as automatic lane changing and the ability for van owners to use it in towing situations.

In 2022, more roads were added, so that until recently, Super Cruise could be used on some 644,000 km of roads and highways, again in Canada and the USA.

Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system Photo: General Motors

Today, we're shifting up a gear and making it possible to use the system even more kilometres, including secondary roads. In total, we're increasing the capacity to 750,000 miles, or 1.2 million kilometres.

This is starting to look impressive. The new accessible routes will be added at no extra charge by 2025, the company said. However, the Cadillac CT6 sedan, XT6 SUV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV will not be able to receive the updates because they use an older software platform.

And the company is working on other tricks, including city driving, which is not yet available. Last year, GM promised it was in the works. The Ultra Cruise system is expected to debut on Cadillac's Celestiq luxury sedan.

"GM is committed to deploying Super Cruise safely and making the technology available in more vehicles and on more roads so more people can benefit. A key part of that is expanding the road network - in this case, it's nearly doubling again - with lidar-mapped highways. High-precision lidar mapping gives us an area of operations where we are confident in the capabilities of Super Cruise," said Anantha Kancherla, the company's vice president of advanced driver assistance systems, in a release.