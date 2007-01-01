Some may find this almost impossible to believe, but Toyota is getting ready to present the next generation of its Tundra pickup truck. Why is this so incredible? Because we've been waiting for a new generation for a long time. The Japanese automaker’s pickup is the oldest in its category, having received its last big overhaul in 2007. Yes, it's been tweaked since then, notably when it got a significant upgrade in 2014, but now, finally, a completely new model is coming our way.

And, as you’d expect, to whet appetites, Toyota has given us a first look at the vehicle via a teaser image that reveals a few details of the front end. The pickup should be revealed in its entirety in the coming months, and is expected to be released before the end of the year as a 2022 model. If that's the case, a presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November seems likely. Yes, a fall auto show is looking more and more possible.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Toyota's official photo shows bold, original-looking headlights and a light strip running through in the middle of the grille, where the word Toyota used to be seen. Three amber marker lights above the grille suggest that the new Tundra could be over 80 inches wide, as is the case with the Ram TRX. It's a road safety rule, plain and simple.

The current model is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.7L V8 making 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. Rumour has it that it will be replaced by a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine. A hybrid version will also be offered and Toyota says an all-electric variant will be available soon. A new rear suspension is also in the works, according to spy shots of the model being tested. We're anticipating an independent suspension, coil springs and maybe even an air system.

We'll know more about the 2022 Toyota Tundra in the coming months, and you can be sure we'll be sharing all the details about it.