Honda Teases Upcoming Pilot TrailSport Some More

To the several teasers already shown of the next-generation Honda Pilot, we can now add a new batch showing bits and pieces of the all-new Pilot TrailSport edition that will debut with that new generation.

The TrailSport, already present in the Passport lineup, will now serve to give the Pilot a more adventurous dimension for those who desire a big people mover that can also move at ease in the wild.

The new images reveal a front end clearly related to the one on the new CR-V recently unveiled; it features a more-aggressive front grill and redesigned headlights, and lower down we spot a skid plate of contrasting colour. The rear position lights have also been redesigned, and the back end gets a black bar connecting those lights with large PILOT lettering on it. Lower down sits a TrailSport badge.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, three-quarters front

Honda confirmed further that the Pilot TrailSport will ride on off-road tires.

The next Honda Pilot is expected to once again run on a naturally aspirated V6 engine; beyond that, it will probably sit on a new platform, probably the one presently in use with the Acura MDX.

We can expect a more detailed info about the 2023 Pilot model range as a whole in the coming weeks, not least because Honda has promised a big reveal this fall. That will precede the commercial debut of the next-gen Pilot at some point in 2023.