Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Honda Teases Upcoming Pilot TrailSport Some More

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, details
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, details

To the several teasers already shown of the next-generation Honda Pilot, we can now add a new batch showing bits and pieces of the all-new Pilot TrailSport edition that will debut with that new generation.

The TrailSport, already present in the Passport lineup, will now serve to give the Pilot a more adventurous dimension for those who desire a big people mover that can also move at ease in the wild.

The new images reveal a front end clearly related to the one on the new CR-V recently unveiled; it features a more-aggressive front grill and redesigned headlights, and lower down we spot a skid plate of contrasting colour. The rear position lights have also been redesigned, and the back end gets a black bar connecting those lights with large PILOT lettering on it. Lower down sits a TrailSport badge.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, three-quarters front
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, three-quarters front

Honda confirmed further that the Pilot TrailSport will ride on off-road tires.

The next Honda Pilot is expected to once again run on a naturally aspirated V6 engine; beyond that, it will probably sit on a new platform, probably the one presently in use with the Acura MDX.

We can expect a more detailed info about the 2023 Pilot model range as a whole in the coming weeks, not least because Honda has promised a big reveal this fall. That will precede the commercial debut of the next-gen Pilot at some point in 2023.

You May Also Like

Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especially its TrailSport Variant

Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especially its Trai...

Honda is revising its Pilot for 2023 and today it previewed what’s coming with a first image ahead of the official reveal. We don’t yet know when that reveal...

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek

Subaru has shared a video showing a new model that seems to be the next generation of the Crosstrek. The revised SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on September...

Honda Shares Images of Next-Gen 2023 CR-V

Honda Shares Images of Next-Gen 2023 CR-V

Honda today shared some images of its upcoming revised CR-V. The new-generation SUV, scheduled to debut in 2023, will be primarily a continuation of the outg...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The 1992 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the 2023 Grand Cherokee 30th Anniversary Edition
Detroit 2022: A 30th Anniversary PHEV Special...
Article
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Priced at $45,490 in C...
Article
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe
Detroit 2022: Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe Become...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 