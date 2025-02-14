• Kia will present a trifecta of new EVs on Kia EV Day in Spain later this month.

Kia is one of the most active companies when it comes to electrification. The Korean automaker already offers three BEVs in Canada – the EV6, EV9 and Niro EV – and is preparing a fourth – the EV5 – that will launch early next year with the EV5, will unveil three new vehicles on February 27.

Now Kia has teased three more models that it will present on February 27th as part of Kia EV Day, taking place in Tarragona, Spain. Those would be the EV4 sedan, EV2 hatchback (concept) and PV5 van.

In preparation for all this, Kia today unveiled images showing us a little of what's in store for us on February 27, as part of a Kia Electric Day (EV Day) to be held in Tarragona, Spain.

The EV4 will be an evolution of the concept of the same name that was presented in 2023.

For the EV2, coming to Tarragona in concept form, we're expecting an affordable model that will be positioned below the EV3. Which would fit in with Kia's stated ambition to offer more accessible EVs to help accelerate the electric transition.

The PV5 will be the production version of the concept first presented at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas in early 2024. We don't expect any major changes from the concept.

What will be interesting to watch in its case is the timing of its arrival on the market, the variants and options that will be offered, as well as its price. The PV5 will face some interesting rivals in the world of electric commercial vans: the Chevrolet BrightDrop, the Ram ProMaster EV, as well as battery-powered versions of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit.

Consumers have long been clamouring for more affordable electric solutions, of course. But in the case of the EV2, it’s not certain at this point if Kia plans to bring it across the ocean to North America; it could well be deemed too small for the U.S. market. Normally that would mean Canadians are out of luck as well, but given that Kia Canada is bringing the EV5 to our market while the U.S. isn’t getting it, anything is possible.

We'll be back with more details on all three models on February 27, once they’ve been officially presented.

